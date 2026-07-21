How Clinicians Built a Technology Platform Designed for Behavioral Healthcare

Many healthcare software platforms are designed by technology teams attempting to understand healthcare.

FirstPath Inc. was built differently.

It was developed through the combined experience of psychologists, Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), psychiatrists and healthcare operators who understood firsthand the challenges providers face every day.

When Dr. Romena Kiryakous, PsyD, and her team looked across the behavioral healthcare landscape, they saw organizations struggling with disconnected systems, administrative burdens and limited access to operational data. Providers often found themselves spending valuable time navigating multiple software platforms rather than focusing on patient care, clinical quality and organizational growth.

Instead of adapting to systems that were not designed specifically for behavioral healthcare, the team set out to create a platform built around the real-world needs of providers.

That vision became FirstPath Inc.

Developed with direct input from BCBAs, psychologists, psychiatrists, administrators and healthcare leadership teams, FirstPath Inc. was designed to bring essential operational and clinical functions together within a single platform.

Over time, the software expanded to support scheduling, billing workflows, payroll oversight, human resources management, authorization tracking, reporting, operational analytics, patient engagement tools and business intelligence dashboards. The platform also includes live data-tracking capabilities that provide organizations with real-time visibility into clinical and operational performance, helping leadership teams make informed decisions as events unfold rather than relying solely on historical reports.

Through its secure patient and family engagement portal, individuals and caregivers can access important information, complete forms, communicate with providers and remain actively engaged in the treatment process, creating a more connected experience between healthcare organizations and the people they serve.

FirstPath Inc. was designed to support organizations across behavioral health, autism services, psychiatry and TMS.

One of FirstPath’s distinguishing features is its ability to serve as a centralized operational hub for healthcare organizations. Rather than requiring providers to purchase, integrate and manage multiple software platforms, FirstPath Inc. was designed to bring essential functions together within a single system. From scheduling, authorizations, billing, payroll, human resources, reporting, analytics, live operational data tracking, patient engagement and clinical workflow tools, organizations can manage many of their day-to-day operations in one place.

For many healthcare organizations, the challenge is not a lack of technology but an overload of disconnected systems. Practices often rely on separate platforms for scheduling, billing, payroll, human resources, reporting, patient communication and operational oversight. FirstPath was designed to simplify that experience by serving as a centralized hub where organizations can manage many of these functions within a single platform. By reducing the need for multiple software subscriptions and creating greater visibility across departments, FirstPath helps organizations focus less on administration and more on growth, efficiency and quality care.

What distinguishes FirstPath Inc. is not simply the technology itself. It is the perspective behind its development.

The platform was created by professionals who have worked directly within healthcare organizations and experienced the operational challenges they sought to solve. That practical experience helped shape software focused on usability, efficiency and the realities of day-to-day clinical operations.

As healthcare organizations continue to navigate increasing administrative demands and evolving compliance requirements, the need for integrated technology solutions continues to grow.

FirstPath’s mission remains clear: to provide healthcare organizations with tools that help them operate more efficiently, make informed decisions and maintain a strong focus on the individuals and families they serve.

What began as a collaboration among clinicians and healthcare professionals has evolved into a technology platform supporting organizations across multiple healthcare specialties, demonstrating how industry expertise can drive meaningful innovation.

Every enhancement within FirstPath begins with one question: “Will this help providers spend more time caring for patients and less time managing technology?”

Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about FirstPath’s integrated platform can request a demonstration and explore how a single software solution can support the operational needs of ABA, psychology, psychiatry and TMS practices.

For additional information, visit firstpathsoftware.com or contact: 1-800-510-1365.