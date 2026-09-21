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I Got a Hair Transplant in Turkey at Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic. Was It Worth It?

I got a hair transplant in Turkey at Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic
One year later, Blake D., an American patient, breaks down the money, the doctors and the result.
By Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic
Paid Program

Why I flew to Istanbul for my hair

I started losing my hairline in my late twenties. I tried the usual things. None of them gave me back a front row. By the time I was ready for a transplant, I had two options: Pay a fortune in the United States, or fly to Turkey, where clinics do more of these procedures than anywhere else in the world. I chose Turkey. What I did not want was a factory. I did not want to be graft number 4,000 on a conveyor belt.

How I chose a clinic (and why “cheapest” scared me)

I compared clinics for months. Most of them blurred together. The cheap packages had one thing in common: I could never get a straight answer about who would actually perform the surgery. That was my red flag. A hair transplant is surgery. I wanted a doctor doing the parts that decide the result, not a technician I would never meet.

Is the cheapest clinic the best value? No. A cheap transplant that fails costs you twice, once for the first surgery and again for a repair that is harder because your donor area is already thinned. I decided I would rather pay for quality once. I chose Dr. Terziler in Istanbul. I later learned it is the only AACI-accredited hair transplant clinic in Turkey, it is award-winning and its founder actually invented the Robotic DHI system they used on me. That mattered to me more than a discount.

The doctors did the parts that mattered

At this clinic, doctors handle the steps that decide how you look. My consultation, my hairline design, the channel openings and my post-op check were all done by Dr. Servet Terziler with the Picasso Robotic DHI package I chose. Another great hair transplant and medical aesthetics doctor at the clinic is Dr. Kürşat Yalvaç, who I also had the chance to speak with. He had happy patients from all over the world as well. A separate doctor, Dr. Semra Uludemir, handled my sedation and local anesthesia. Trained technicians assisted, but the surgical calls were the doctors’.

Who performed my surgery? Doctors. That one answer separated Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic from almost every cheaper or high-volume clinic’s quote I got.

The transparency I did not expect

This was the part that surprised me most. Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic uses a patented Robotic DHI system and an ultra-fine 0.70 mm sapphire-tip Choi pen. During the procedure, a screen from the Robotic DHI machine showed a live graft counter. At the end, I got a printed record with my name, the doctor, the date and the exact number of grafts placed. The whole surgery was recorded on video.

I have read horror stories where a patient is promised 5,000 grafts and has no way to check. I could see mine in real time on a screen. That is the definition of trust in an industry that badly needs it.

I got a hair transplant in Turkey at Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic

The result at twelve months

My hairline looks like it was always there. The density is strong, and the front line looks so natural, not built. Growth takes time. Early growth showed around months three and four, and the full result settled by month twelve. (Results vary from person to person.) When people meet me now, they do not see a transplant. They see hair.

Was it worth the money?

Yes. My package was all-inclusive, with hotel and transfers handled, and it came with a satisfaction guarantee in writing. It was not cheap, that was the point. I paid for a doctor-led procedure with technology I could verify, and I did not end up in the repair line. For a hair transplant in Turkey, I would rather pay once for a result that holds than twice for one that does not.

Would I recommend it?

If you are comparing clinics and you do not want to feel like just another number or another dollar, this is where I would stop looking. Choosing Dr. Terziler was honestly one of the best decisions I made during this whole process. From my own experience, I genuinely think Dr. Terziler is one of the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey, not because of a ranking or a sales pitch but because of how I was treated and the level of doctor involvement throughout my procedure.

I am flying back to Istanbul in November for a second procedure. That is probably the most honest recommendation I can give: I am spending my own money there again.

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