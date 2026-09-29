A personal injury firm can spend decades becoming well known in its market without ever having to explain precisely why people know it. Former clients recommend the attorneys. Other lawyers recognize important verdicts. Local relationships accumulate over years, and a firm’s name can eventually carry meaning that is difficult to trace to any single source.

That kind of reputation has traditionally moved between people. Artificial intelligence introduces an intermediary that does not share the history or context that makes a firm’s standing obvious to those who already know it.

For an AI system to make use of that reputation, it has to encounter information that allows the firm’s authority to be understood. LawSHIFT has been studying the gap between the reputation a personal injury practice has earned and the evidence AI platforms can find when they are asked to identify or discuss attorneys.

“For a decade, the way to rank on Google was to copy the top-ranking websites, and it worked. The tradeoff is that everyone now looks the same. And when an injured person asks AI for a lawyer, nothing in that sea of sameness tells it which firm is right for them,” said Nick Kringas, founder and CEO of LawSHIFT.

Established Reputation Can Become Fragmented Online

The difficulty is not necessarily a lack of information. A long-established firm may have decades of it spread across its website, attorney biographies, case results, news coverage, directories, professional organizations, reviews and other sources.

People are good at filling in the gaps between those pieces. Someone familiar with a local legal market can understand why a particular verdict matters or recognize that an attorney has handled a certain kind of litigation for years. AI has to assemble its understanding from the information available to it.

When that information is inconsistent or vague, a strong real-world reputation can become less clear once it is interpreted by a machine.

LawSHIFT studies that process through its AI for PI Index, a weekly benchmark that tracks how more than 1,500 personal injury firms across 256 markets appear in ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. In one weekly corpus of 22,560 AI answers, approximately 87% restated at least one concrete marketing claim found in a firm’s own materials. About 93% of those answers presented the claim without attribution.

The findings make the quality of the underlying information more consequential. When an AI platform repeats a firm’s claim in a generated answer, the consumer may encounter that information without knowing where it originated.

Generic Claims Give AI Little Context

Much of traditional personal injury marketing relies on language that is useful to consumers but nearly universal across the industry. LawSHIFT found that “free consultation” and “no fee unless you win” appeared in roughly 81% of the answers in the same weekly analysis.

Those details can answer practical questions for an injured person, but they say relatively little about the differences between firms.

A documented verdict carries more context because it connects the firm to a specific result. A clearly defined area of practice tells the system what kind of work the attorneys handle. Consistent information about geography can establish where that experience is relevant. Independent references can provide support beyond what the firm says about itself.

The challenge is making sure those pieces describe the same firm clearly enough to reinforce one another.

LawSHIFT Is Treating Authority as Infrastructure

LawSHIFT has organized its work around this problem through its AI Authority Protocol™, a proprietary system focused on how personal injury firms establish relevant, structured and durable authority signals across the web.

The premise is grounded in a practical limitation of AI-assisted discovery. A machine cannot rely on the fact that a firm’s reputation is common knowledge within a city or legal community. The information supporting that reputation has to exist in forms the system can interpret and connect to the questions consumers are asking.

“Law firms have spent decades building reputations that make sense to people. Now there is a machine intermediary between the reputation a firm has earned and the person trying to find a lawyer,” said Lydia Flocchini, partner and legal category designer at LawSHIFT. “AI does not know that a firm is respected in its community or that a verdict was significant unless the evidence exists in a way it can find, understand and connect. The reputation still has to be earned. What has changed is how that reputation reaches the next client.”

That does not mean building a separate reputation for algorithms. A verdict does not become more meaningful because AI can find it, and professional experience does not depend on whether a chatbot recognizes it. The underlying authority still has to be earned through legal work.

What changes is how that authority travels.

As consumers increasingly use AI to investigate professionals, firms have another audience interpreting the record they have built. A reputation that has long made sense to clients, colleagues and a local community may now also need to make sense to machines before the next prospective client ever encounters it.

