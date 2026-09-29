Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Business Partnerships

Less Screen, More Reading: XTEINK X4 CLASSIC Takes Another Shot at the E-Reader

XTEINK X4 CLASSIC Takes Another Shot at the E-Reader
By Emma Clapp
Paid Program

The updated X4 keeps the original’s compact idea while offering a small device built almost entirely around one thing: reading

Most people already carry a phone everywhere they go. For pocket-sized e-readers, why carry another screen?

XTEINK’s answer is the X4 CLASSIC (X4 V2): It’s meant to do much less. No social apps will take attention away from an exciting chapter. No oversized screen takes up so much space in a bag. The device builds on the original X4 with the same idea of making digital reading easier to fit into someone’s life.

Small Enough Device to Actually Carry

The XTEINK pocket e-reader measures 114 x 69 x 4.9 mm and weighs 68 grams. Its 4.3-inch E Ink screen has a 219 PPI resolution. Why do these numbers matter? Because this reader is not meant to sit permanently on a nightstand. It is meant to be used. It is small enough that someone can drop it into their pocket, a small purse or even in the corner of a work bag.

The magnetic back also makes it easier to carry every day. Readers can keep it close to a compatible phone or magnetic accessory instead of digging through a bag every time they have a few minutes to spare.

That makes the mini e-reader suited for those small gaps during the day. Whether it is a lunch break, a bus or train ride or the waiting room before an appointment, this device is convenient.

Buttons Instead of Another Touchscreen

One of the more noticeable choices is the use of a physical page-turn button. The X4 CLASSIC doesn’t try to imitate a traditional tablet. Pages are controlled through buttons, which gives the device a more deliberate feel and keeps the interaction simple.

XTEINK X4 CLASSIC Takes Another Shot at the E-Reader

It ships with a 16GB microSD card and supports expansion up to 256GB. Supported formats include EPUB and TXT, and you can transfer books to the device for offline reading. Once a title is loaded, readers can open it from the device library and use the physical controls to move through pages and menus.

It also has 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with charging handled via a magnetic pogo pin (a USB-C adapter is included for those who prefer it). The 920mAh battery delivers up to 14 days of use at 1-3 hours of reading per day. The device does not include a touchscreen or a front light. That may rule it out for readers who want that convenience built in, especially for those who enjoy reading in the dark. Others may prefer to focus on the basics.

A Different Kind of Reading Device

The portable e-ink device is much easier to understand once you stop comparing it to full-size e-readers. It is not trying to offer the largest screen, the most elaborate interface or a tablet-like experience. It is much closer to a digital paperback that fits into a pocket.

XTEINK X4 CLASSIC Takes Another Shot at the E-Reader

That is why the X4 CLASSIC is the next step up from the original X4. Rather than chasing bigger screens or more features, XTEINK doubled down on what made the original work – compact size and tactile controls – while giving the device a noticeably sleeker profile and lighter feel. Rather than changing the core idea, this version refines the experience with simple navigation, focused reading and easy portability. For readers who squeeze in a few pages whenever they have time, the compact format may fit their habits better.

The X4 CLASSIC will not replace every e-reader, and it is not meant to. It targets readers who value portability over extra features. For anyone looking for a compact ebook reader that is easy to carry and stays focused on reading, this may be an appealing option.

Business PartnershipsConsumer Goods

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More from Business

Desert Doghouse

Entertainment Business

How Desert Doghouse Became the Ultimate Joshua Tree Escape for Creatives & Brands

A press conference at the WTW Miami trade show.

Goods & Retail

WTE Miami Announces Panel Topics and Featured Speakers for 4th Annual Global Travel Trade Show and Summit

View of downtown Ventura and the Pacific Coast from Grant Park

Commercial Real Estate

PRCP and Conversant Form Joint Venture to Acquire Pacific View Mall in Ventura

CIM Group completes 2535 Alsace, a 47-unit apartment community in Los Angeles

Commercial Real Estate

CIM Group Completes 2535 Alsace Apartment Community in West Adams

Donatella and REVOLVE Group, Inc.

Goods & Retail

Donatella Versace Starts a New Chapter With REVOLVE

Summer of Poppi

Goods & Retail

Inside the Summer of poppi: How the Soda Brand Turned Culture Into a Growth Strategy

Northmarq arranges $14.8 million, 85% LTC construction loan for 24-unit condominium community

Commercial Real Estate

Northmarq Secures $14.8M Construction Loan for Arcadia Condos

Open and closed plastic disposable takeaway containers with various food ready for deliveries

Banking & Finance

Butterfly Equity Acquires Sustainable Food Packaging Leader Sabert

Hanley Investment Group facilitates buyer’s $15-million acquisition of Walgreens-anchored shopping center in Lynwood

Commercial Real Estate

Hanley Investment Group Facilitates $15M Acquisition of Walgreens-Anchored Center in Lynwood

PANEL DISCUSSION 1 - Day 1 - Global Partnerships in Biotech.

Healthcare & Science

Saudi Biotech Summit Reports SAR 5.5 Billion in New Deals

Pitch competition in progress at RGMBS 2026.

Medical Technology

23 Biotech Companies Pitch for Funding at Saudi Arabia’s LSIF 2026

Los Angeles Orbital data center developer signs development agreement with Reflex Aerospace

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Orbital and Reflex Aerospace Partner to Scale 100,000-Satellite Constellation

The Latest Deals

Advertisement