Less Screen, More Reading: XTEINK X4 CLASSIC Takes Another Shot at the E-Reader

The updated X4 keeps the original’s compact idea while offering a small device built almost entirely around one thing: reading

Most people already carry a phone everywhere they go. For pocket-sized e-readers, why carry another screen?

XTEINK’s answer is the X4 CLASSIC (X4 V2): It’s meant to do much less. No social apps will take attention away from an exciting chapter. No oversized screen takes up so much space in a bag. The device builds on the original X4 with the same idea of making digital reading easier to fit into someone’s life.

Small Enough Device to Actually Carry

The XTEINK pocket e-reader measures 114 x 69 x 4.9 mm and weighs 68 grams. Its 4.3-inch E Ink screen has a 219 PPI resolution. Why do these numbers matter? Because this reader is not meant to sit permanently on a nightstand. It is meant to be used. It is small enough that someone can drop it into their pocket, a small purse or even in the corner of a work bag.

The magnetic back also makes it easier to carry every day. Readers can keep it close to a compatible phone or magnetic accessory instead of digging through a bag every time they have a few minutes to spare.

That makes the mini e-reader suited for those small gaps during the day. Whether it is a lunch break, a bus or train ride or the waiting room before an appointment, this device is convenient.

Buttons Instead of Another Touchscreen

One of the more noticeable choices is the use of a physical page-turn button. The X4 CLASSIC doesn’t try to imitate a traditional tablet. Pages are controlled through buttons, which gives the device a more deliberate feel and keeps the interaction simple.

It ships with a 16GB microSD card and supports expansion up to 256GB. Supported formats include EPUB and TXT, and you can transfer books to the device for offline reading. Once a title is loaded, readers can open it from the device library and use the physical controls to move through pages and menus.

It also has 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with charging handled via a magnetic pogo pin (a USB-C adapter is included for those who prefer it). The 920mAh battery delivers up to 14 days of use at 1-3 hours of reading per day. The device does not include a touchscreen or a front light. That may rule it out for readers who want that convenience built in, especially for those who enjoy reading in the dark. Others may prefer to focus on the basics.

A Different Kind of Reading Device

The portable e-ink device is much easier to understand once you stop comparing it to full-size e-readers. It is not trying to offer the largest screen, the most elaborate interface or a tablet-like experience. It is much closer to a digital paperback that fits into a pocket.

That is why the X4 CLASSIC is the next step up from the original X4. Rather than chasing bigger screens or more features, XTEINK doubled down on what made the original work – compact size and tactile controls – while giving the device a noticeably sleeker profile and lighter feel. Rather than changing the core idea, this version refines the experience with simple navigation, focused reading and easy portability. For readers who squeeze in a few pages whenever they have time, the compact format may fit their habits better.

The X4 CLASSIC will not replace every e-reader, and it is not meant to. It targets readers who value portability over extra features. For anyone looking for a compact ebook reader that is easy to carry and stays focused on reading, this may be an appealing option.

