L.A. Fire Weather: Keeping PSPS Outages at Bay With High-Capacity Jackery Portable Power Stations and Solar Generators

Eliminate downtime of your refrigerator, Wi-Fi and other critical devices when the power goes out.

The Santa Ana Winds are once again starting to howl, and those in and around Los Angeles County are seeing firsthand the effects of dry, desert air rushing downslope to bake the region. Hot weather has its own effect on personal comfort, but the yearly phenomenon’s biggest is much more public: increased weather extremes threaten day-to-day grid reliability, and residents across the most vulnerable parts of L.A. County are regularly affected by Southern California Edison’s preemptive public safety power shutoffs, commonly known as PSPS events. When Santa Ana winds result in the power going out, a home backup battery like Jackery turning on keeps the most important devices running.

PSPS events ramp up during October and typically continue through the end of the year, but as they become less frequent, they can still last remarkably long. January 2025 saw a record-breaking 15-day window where over 360,000 SCE customers saw a continuous rotation of planned shutdowns. After the winds die down, safety checks often continue dragging out the grid’s downtime. The need for reliable, safe, high-capacity off-grid power extends far beyond Southern California across the entire state, illustrating what many residents consider a tradeoff for the chance to experience everyday life in a diverse natural and cultural landscape. Like many utilities, geography, population density, weather and natural resources dictate not only what households need most while seeking independence, but also what they’re able and allowed to do. There are only so many ways to mitigate these planned shutdowns for those living in the L.A. metro area or San Fernando Valley.

Solar energy is the most obvious and widespread grid alternative for most Californians. Integrated, high-dollar rooftop setups are increasingly common, but they’re required to shut off automatically during an outage so power doesn’t dangerously feed back into a nonfunctioning grid. That’s where standalone, high-capacity home battery backup systems like the Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus bridge the gap with clean, electronics-safe power and support for standalone, portable solar panels. A high-capacity portable power station works separately from rooftop installations and can charge from its own portable panels or a home’s integrated circuit while the grid is operational. Gas generators can help in some settings, but not in many urban homes; the fumes, noise and ongoing maintenance needs make gas a non-starter in large parts of Southern California. Plus, the negative effects of outages, whether planned or not, are especially multiplied for older residents and families with children or pregnancies.

The CPUC High Fire-Threat District map designates high-risk utility corridors across Southern California. Communities situated within Tier 2 and Tier 3 zones face the highest frequency of preventive grid shutoffs during dry, offshore Santa Ana wind advisories. (California Public Utilities Commission)

As opposed to complex, high-cost hardwired systems, the Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus serves as a versatile electricity hub with extensive capabilities backed by a 3,600-watt peak continuous output. Easily implemented as solar generators independent from rooftop setups, a relatively compact unit like Jackery’s will offer the wattage to drive your home’s most crucial appliances, plus the capacity to do so for a meaningful amount of time. When Santa Ana winds drive preemptive PSPS events, the combined load of a full-size fridge, a chest freezer, periodic laptop and mobile device charging, and essentials like Wi-Fi and lighting can keep going for as long as 18 hours. The 3600 Plus also supports expansion up to 21 kilowatt-hours through Jackery’s battery packs and active charging with up to two 500-watt SolarSaga portable solar panels. That turns it into a self-contained solar setup that can power a family home through a multi-day planned outage or a sudden grid outage without stress.

Another high-capacity Jackery unit serves a particular set of demanding needs in California: the Explorer 5000 Plus. Its 5,040-watt-hour base capacity stretches as high as 60 kWh with expansion batteries, and its 7,200-watt continuous output supports both 120-volt and 240-volt devices, so the most demanding appliances in your home won’t be left wanting for power when the grid goes down. Even more appealing for the solar-savvy among L.A. residents, the Explorer 5000 Plus supports charging directly from your permanent rooftop setup, meaning ultra-convenient high-speed charging to stay prepared whether or not you opt for portable panels.

Of course, not everyone needs quite that much capacity. For those who don’t need to power a large family’s appliance and entertainment needs, the more portable Jackery HomePower 2000 Plus v2 can still make a huge difference. At 34% lighter than the previous generation and now the lightest expandable 2-kilowatt-hour battery backup on the market, Jackery’s recently released midrange power station can support smaller realistic household loads for roughly 10 hours.

As Southern California households prepare for extreme weather and wind-driven power shutoffs, modern battery backups offer zero-emission everyday and emergency power that integrates seamlessly into modern living spaces, delivering clean, immediate energy without the noise, toxic fumes, or space constraints of traditional gas generators.

Homes with even more focused needs can now also go the FridgeGuard route, taking advantage of Jackery’s premium, design-forward implementation to keep fresh food fresh and meals safe.

Jackery’s offering more than just slight discounts on individual portable power stations, with significant price day-of-sale cuts also available on bundles including various allotments of solar panels (and, in one case, a transfer switch that enables the automated backup of one essential home circuit, without the typically required professional installation):

HomePower 3600 Plus Fall Prime Deals

Standalone Unit: $190 discount ($1,709 final price)

With 500W Solar Panel: $260 discount ($2,469 final price)

With Dual 200W Solar Panels: $260 discount ($2,289 final price)

With Battery Pack + 500W Solar Panel: $640 discount ($3,499 final price)



Explorer 5000 Plus Fall Prime Deals

Standalone Unit: $350 discount ($3,149 final price)

With Dual 500W Solar Panels: $520 discount ($4,639 final price)

With Dual 500W Solar Panels + Smart Transfer Switch: $610 discount ($5,479 final price)



HomePower 2000 Plus v2 Fall Prime Deals

Standalone Unit: $130 discount ($1,069 final price)

With Expansion Battery Pack: $210 discount ($1,679 final price)

With Dual 200W Solar Panels: $180 discount ($1,659 final price)



Capacity and raw power are the main technical considerations when you’re looking to invest in energy autonomy, but one other aspect makes or breaks their effectiveness: how easy the system is to use. Nobody wants to wake up to powered-off appliances and proceed to refuel and pull-start gas generators in the dead of night. Nobody wants to struggle with esoteric, inconsistent electronics and supposedly helpful features that don’t work as advertised, either. Jackery has focused on user-friendly backup batteries for years, and its latest crop holds true to those roots. Long-term practiced refinement means a reliable interface that any family member can understand and control when power is critical during hot-weather hazards. You don’t need a STEM degree or even any technical expertise at all to operate the streamlined HomePower backup interface; its straightforward on-device operation and intelligent app-controlled configuration are easy for anyone to make sense of. That translates to all-scenario usability and extended battery usefulness during outages, along with safe operation backed by predictable device behaviors and dozens of internal electrical safeguards.

Historically, high-capacity battery backup has been prohibitively expensive for many L.A. households. Jackery’s HomePower series proves that portable power generation has matured to offer versatile capabilities and mainstream ease of use at reasonable prices, and that barrier to entry lowers further during the Oct. 6 to 7 sale. Savings of up to 65% and 30-day price protection across key models combine to give buyers a tangible reason to take advantage of the discounts without the worry of near-future price volatility. In addition to the discounts listed above, Jackery also offers sale prices on the highly portable HomePower 1000 Plus v2 and HomePower 3000 when bundled with a 200-watt or 500-watt solar panel, respectively.

Because the last thing Californians need is panic buying hours before a planned outage, whether of toilet paper or professional-grade power backup. During unplanned outages and natural disasters, it’s even more critical to have clean energy on tap, something Jackery also actively supports by partnering with the American Red Cross through its “Power The Rescuers” campaign and Red Cross Edition power stations.

While no one can control the Santa Ana winds, many households can retake control of their energy autonomy. Whether SCE gives advance notice or the grid falters unexpectedly, having Jackery turned on prevents major disruptions to everyday life. And tailoring the right configuration of HomePower series battery backups can drastically ease the power outage experience for households of all sizes.