Rolex Resale Prices Are Climbing Again. Here’s What That Means for Angelenos Thinking About Selling

After a long slump, the market for pre-owned luxury watches is moving back up, and for the thousands of Angelenos with a Rolex in a drawer or a safe, the timing question is suddenly real again.

Secondary-market prices for Rolex rose 1.7% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous quarter, according to a report from Morgan Stanley and the watch-pricing platform WatchCharts. Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Cartier and Omega posted gains as well. Twenty-five of the 35 brands the report tracks were in positive territory.

That’s a far cry from the pandemic-era frenzy. At the spring 2022 peak, pre-owned prices for the most sought-after steel sports watches had soared well above retail. The bubble then burst, and prices across the broader market fell roughly 60% from peak to trough before a gradual recovery began in the summer of 2025.

For owners, the question is simple to ask and harder to answer: sell now, or wait?

Why this cycle looks different

One reason the recovery may have more staying power is that Rolex itself has embraced the resale market. The company’s Certified Pre-Owned program, run through its authorized dealers, generated an estimated $594 million in sales in 2025, according to data from the watch-auction platform EveryWatch.

When the manufacturer stands behind used watches, the whole secondary market gains credibility, and it becomes a more reliable place to sell.

It also means buyers are more discerning. Original parts, unpolished cases, full sets with box and papers, and documented service history now matter more to price than they did at the height of the boom, when nearly any steel Rolex sold at a premium.

The seller’s dilemma

In L.A., where watches often change hands around life events like a new job, a divorce, an inheritance or a business opportunity, many owners don’t get to pick the perfect moment to sell.

Selling now locks in today’s price, which for many models is well above what owners paid before 2020. Waiting could capture more upside if the recovery continues, or leave the owner exposed if it stalls. Nobody can reliably call the top of a market, and the watch market is no exception.

A third option: Borrow and keep the watch

For owners who need liquidity but believe their watch will keep appreciating, there’s a middle path that gets little attention: using the watch as collateral for a loan.

Here’s how it works. A specialist lender authenticates the watch, values it based on current secondary-market prices and lends a percentage of that value. The lender holds the watch until the loan is repaid, then returns it. The owner gets the cash now and keeps any future appreciation.

At Diamond Banc’s office in Beverly Hills, flexible loan terms are available based on the watch’s liquid wholesale value.

That’s not cheap money, and it isn’t meant to replace a mortgage or a bank line of credit. It’s short-term liquidity that doesn’t require a sale, and the watch secures the loan, so owners should borrow only what they’re confident they can repay.

For owners who have decided it’s time to sell, the same office buys Rolex watches outright, with payment typically issued within 24 hours. It also offers consignment for owners who can wait for the right buyer. Owners who want to see how offers are calculated before booking a free evaluation can review how a Rolex buyer in Beverly Hills prices watches in the current market.

What actually drives an offer

Whether selling or borrowing, owners should know what moves the number:

The exact reference. Two Submariners from different decades can differ in value by thousands of dollars.

Two Submariners from different decades can differ in value by thousands of dollars. Condition and originality. Sharp case edges and factory parts command a premium. Heavy polishing and replacement parts reduce value.

Sharp case edges and factory parts command a premium. Heavy polishing and replacement parts reduce value. Completeness. Original box, papers and extra links still add value, even if they’re no longer strictly required.

Original box, papers and extra links still add value, even if they’re no longer strictly required. Current data. Offers should be based on what that reference is trading for today, not on 2022 headlines.

The recovery is real, but it’s measured. For L.A. owners, the smartest first step isn’t selling or holding. It’s finding out exactly what the watch is worth right now.

