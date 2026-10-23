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Korean-Born, SoCal-Based Buldak Breaks Guinness World Record and Taps L.A. Creatives to Celebrate

Buldak Noodles viral eating contest
By Buldak
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With its U.S. headquarters in Brea, the viral spicy noodle brand is celebrating its global fans and Southern California community with an original song and music video, “Crave The Burn.”

What do Korean spicy noodles, a Guinness World Records® title and Los Angeles’ creative community have in common?

For Buldak, quite a lot.

The Korean-born spicy noodle brand, whose U.S. headquarters is located in Brea, California, has spent more than a decade building a global following through viral food challenges, social media and a devoted fan base. Now, after officially breaking a Guinness World Records® title, Buldak is celebrating by turning to Southern California’s creative community to help bring its latest cultural moment to life.

Buldak made history when fans around the world uploaded 335 qualifying videos of themselves eating instant noodles to TikTok in just one hour, breaking the previous record of 250 videos.

But while the record was global, SoCal played a special role in bringing the celebration together.

Near the company’s U.S. headquarters, local college students joined the effort, gathering to eat Buldak, film their reactions and participate in the worldwide challenge. Their participation helped connect the international phenomenon with the community Buldak calls home in the United States.

And rather than simply celebrating the record with another social media post, Buldak decided to make some noise, literally.
Buldak, which translates to “fire chicken,” debuted in South Korea in 2012 under Samyang Foods, the company credited with introducing South Korea’s first instant ramen in 1963.

The brand became a global internet sensation thanks in large part to their fans who began filming themselves attempting the Fire Noodle Challenge. As a result, millions of people worldwide were introduced to their famously spicy noodles and a viral community was born.

More than a decade later, Buldak continues to resonate with younger consumers who share their own recipes, spicy reactions and food challenges across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

Its Original and Carbonara varieties have become especially recognizable among fans, helping the brand bridge food, entertainment and internet culture.
For Buldak, Southern California provides a natural home for its U.S. operations. The region’s diverse food culture, creative industries and active college communities make it a fitting place for a brand whose identity has been shaped by cultural crossover and social media.
And its latest project brings those worlds together.

Tapping Into L.A.’s Creative Community

To celebrate its record-breaking achievement, Buldak released “Crave The Burn,” an original song and music video inspired by the energy of its fans and the sounds associated with eating its famously spicy noodles.

For the project, Buldak tapped into the SoCal creative community, bringing together local directors, choreographers and dancers from diverse backgrounds and experiences. The video was directed by L.A.-based filmmaker Weston Allen, whose work includes collaborations with Dorian Electra, Rebecca Black, 100 gecs and Bring Me The Horizon, and choreographer Brian Esperon, creator of the viral “WAP” dance who has spent years working in the L.A. dance community.

The production also brought together dancers with their own connections to the region. Gina, a UCLA student and member of the university’s Koreos dance group, joined Ryan, who teaches dance locally and was previously chosen KCON LA’s 2024 Dream Stage, and Kat, who has danced with artists including Anitta for her 2024 MTV VMAs performance.

Together, the team reflects the diversity of the Southern California creative community, bringing different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to a project inspired by Buldak’s global fan base. The result connects a global celebration with the local talent and creative energy of the community where the project came to life.

Celebrating the Community That Made It Possible

Buldak’s latest milestone reflects how food brands are increasingly becoming part of entertainment and popular culture.

What began as a spicy noodle challenge more than a decade ago has evolved into a worldwide fan movement that includes creators, musicians, dancers and communities eager to participate in the next viral moment.

For Buldak, that evolution has come full circle.

From local college students participating in the challenge to the directors, choreographers and dancers bringing “Crave The Burn” to life, Southern California has become part of the story behind Buldak’s latest global achievement.

And while Buldak may be best known for bringing the heat, this time the brand is giving its fans and creative community something else to enjoy.

A reason to come together.

Watch “Crave The Burn”: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ZmHoyrchVHM

Listen to the song: https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=GebTO9lfxGM

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