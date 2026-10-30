Paid post by Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic

Turkey is one of the world’s busiest hair transplant destinations, which is exactly why picking a clinic is so hard: the names blur together and everyone claims the same result. Our reviewers cut through it by comparing what a patient can actually verify from home, who holds the scalpel, how the hairline is designed, and whether the clinic documents what it does. In the final hair transplant clinic comparison update of the year, Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic ranks No. 1 among the top hair transplant clinics in Turkey for verifiable physician involvement, independent accreditation and documented graft tracking. Founder and chief physician Dr. Servet Terziler leads the clinic’s physician-led model alongside Dr. Kürşat Yalvaç.

Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey Compared at a Glance

Clinic

Lead surgeon

City

What you can verify

Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic

Dr. Servet Terziler

Istanbul

Named surgeons, boutique (up to 4/day), real-time count, surgery record, DHI methods, ISHRS workshops

Asmed

Dr. Koray Erdoğan

Istanbul

Named surgeon, low daily volume

HLC – Hairline Clinic

Dr. Özgür Öztan

Ankara

Surgical medical-center protocols

Dr. Özlem Biçer Clinic

Dr. Özlem Biçer

Istanbul

Named surgeon, unshaven DHI

DrT Hair Transplant Clinic

Dr. Osman Tayfun Oğuzoğlu

Ankara

Surgeon performs the key steps

Civas Hair Transplant

Dr. Ekrem Civaş

Ankara

Low daily case load

Bayer Clinics

Dr. Yetkin Bayer

Istanbul

Established, high-volume process

Vera Clinic

Dr. Emin Gül

Istanbul

Hospital setting, Vector-10

Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic

Dr. Serkan Aygın

Istanbul

Recognized international brand

AHD Clinic

Dr. Hakan Doğanay

Antalya

Ultra-fine implanter, dense work



Top Hair Transplant Doctors in Turkey

The top hair transplant doctors in Turkey are best compared by their direct role in surgery, professional background, hairline-planning approach and the transparency of the clinic where they practise. In this comparison, Dr. Servet Terziler of Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic stands out for physician-led treatment planning, natural hairline design, limited daily patient volume and documented graft tracking through the clinic’s Robotic DHI workflow. Other established names include Dr. Koray Erdoğan of ASMED, known for donor-area analysis and Sequential FUE; Dr. Özgür Öztan of HLC, associated with structured surgical protocols; Dr. Özlem Biçer, known for a boutique, hands-on approach and unshaven procedures; and Dr. Ekrem Civaş, recognised for a conservative, low-volume model.

No doctor is the right choice for every patient. A responsible comparison should also consider donor capacity, hair-loss pattern, long-term planning and which surgical stages the named physician personally performs.

1. Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic - Dr. Servet Terziler, Istanbul

Best for: surgeon-led care, Robotic DHI, natural hairline design and documented graft tracking.

Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic is an AACI-accredited, physician-led hair transplant clinic in Istanbul with Turkish Ministry of Health authorization for international health tourism and official HealthTürkiye registration. Founder and chief physician Dr. Servet Terziler, founder and president of TÜSATDER, participated in the 19th Annual ISHRS Live Surgery Workshop in Florida, receiving 34.55 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ in continuing medical education. He is also known for natural, artistic hairline design, a reputation behind the “Picasso of Hair” nickname.

The clinic follows a boutique model, treating up to four patients per day so physicians remain directly involved in consultation, hairline design, recipient-site planning and key surgical stages. Dr. Servet Terziler and Dr. Kürşat Yalvaç lead these stages, while anesthesiologist Dr. Semra Uludemir supports procedures performed under the clinic’s sedation-based protocol.

A key differentiator is the clinic’s proprietary Robotic DHI system, which focuses on the implantation stage and provides real-time graft counting and procedure documentation. Patients receive a surgery record identifying the patient, operating physician, date and final graft count, together with a full video record of the procedure.

The clinic reports graft-survival rates of 90–97% for its broader Robotic DHI and DHI procedures. For its premium Picasso Robotic DHI protocol, it separately reports a 98.1% graft-survival rate at 12 months in an internal audit of 120 patients. These figures are clinic-reported rather than independently published comparative trial data.

For patients comparing hair transplant clinics in Turkey, Dr. Terziler stands out for the combination of named physician involvement, limited daily patient volume, sedation support, robotic implantation and verifiable graft documentation.

Review signal: Independent patient reviews consistently note natural hairlines and transparent, well-documented procedures with natural density.

Editor’s tip: Ask to see the real-time on-screen graft count and the printed, dated graft and full surgery record with the surgeon name; that verifiable documentation is this clinic’s clearest differentiator.

2. Asmed - Dr. Koray Erdoğan, Istanbul

Best for: meticulous, low-volume FUE from a field pioneer.

Asmed is an international benchmark for physician-led FUE. Dr. Koray Erdoğan developed the Sequential FUE technique and is widely cited for detailed donor-area analysis and a deliberately low daily case load.

The clinic works largely in manual FUE and emphasizes graft quality and long-term donor management over volume. It has a long international track record and is frequently referenced by patients who prioritize a scientific, careful, surgeon-driven approach.

Review signal: Independent patient reviews praise donor-area planning and natural density from a low-volume approach.

Editor’s tip: Ask how many patients Dr. Erdoğan personally treats on the day of your surgery, and who performs each step.

3. HLC – Hairline Clinic - Dr. Özgür Öztan, Ankara

Best for: a formal surgical medical-center setting and structured protocols.

HLC – Hairline Clinic operates as a surgical medical center in Ankara with a long international-patient record. Led by Dr. Özgür Öztan, it is known for structured surgical protocols and consistent, natural hairlines built over many years. The formal medical-center environment appeals to patients who prioritize protocol, sterility and safety over a smaller boutique feel. It remains a common reference point in doctor-led-care discussions for international patients.

Review signal: Reviews highlight structured protocols and consistent, natural hairlines over a long period.

Editor’s tip: Confirm which surgeon performs your procedure at the center, and ask exactly how aftercare is handled once you fly home.

4. Dr. Özlem Biçer Clinic - Dr. Özlem Biçer, Istanbul

Best for: a boutique, female-surgeon-led practice and unshaven options.

Dr. Özlem Biçer is one of Turkey’s prominent female hair transplant surgeons, known for a hands-on approach and detailed hairline aesthetics. Her Istanbul clinic emphasizes personalized planning, unshaven DHI and close doctor involvement at every stage.

It has built a loyal international following through consistent, natural results and word-of-mouth. It suits patients who want a boutique, surgeon-centered experience and, in particular, discreet or unshaven procedures.

Review signal: Reviews frequently mention natural results, personal attention and clear communication.

Editor’s tip: For discreet work, ask about unshaven DHI and how much of the donor area needs to be trimmed for your case.

5. DrT Hair Transplant Clinic - Dr. Osman Tayfun Oğuzoğlu, Ankara

Best for: a small, hands-on, surgeon-centered clinic in Ankara.

DrT Hair Transplant Clinic is led by Dr. Osman Tayfun Oğuzoğlu, a hands-on surgeon known for personal involvement in planning and implantation. The Ankara clinic focuses on physician-led FUE and natural hairline design, keeping caseloads controlled to protect quality rather than running a large operation.

Patients frequently cite the doctor’s direct involvement and transparent communication. It fits those who want a small, surgeon-centered setting rather than a high-volume clinic.

Review signal: Patients cite the doctor’s direct involvement and transparent communication in independent patient reviews.

Editor’s tip: Ask whether Dr. Oğuzoğlu personally performs the incisions and implantation, not only the planning.

6. Civas Hair Transplant - Dr. Ekrem Civaş, Ankara

Best for: a long-established, conservative, low-volume Ankara practice.

Civas Hair Transplant is a long-established, physician-led practice in Ankara. Dr. Ekrem Civaş is an active member of the international hair-restoration community and is associated with a conservative, surgeon-driven approach and a low daily case load.

The clinic is respected for its long track record and consistent, natural outcomes rather than high-volume throughput. It suits patients who value experience and a careful, measured approach over speed or scale.

Review signal: Reviews reflect a steady record of natural, conservative outcomes over many years.

Editor’s tip: Ask about the daily case limit; the clinic’s reputation is built on a low-volume, doctor-led approach.

7. Bayer Clinics - Dr. Yetkin Bayer, Istanbul

Best for: a large, experienced clinic with a long operating history.

Bayer Clinics is a well-known, established name with a large international patient base and an experienced surgical team. It is recognized for combining high-volume experience with a structured process and a long operating history under a recognizable brand.

It suits patients who prefer an established clinic with a broad track record and a familiar name. As with any higher-volume clinic, it is worth confirming who personally performs each surgical step.

Review signal: Reviews reflect a broad footprint of patient feedback across platforms.

Editor’s tip: For a higher-volume clinic, ask in writing who performs each surgical step and request recent, verifiable results.

8. Vera Clinic - Dr. Emin Gül, Istanbul

Best for: Sapphire FUE & Vector-10 technology

Vera Clinic is a hair-transplant-focused hospital in Istanbul that serves a large international audience. It works in Sapphire FUE and DHI and promotes its own branded technology, Vector-10, which it presents as a precision-focused step in its surgical workflow.

The full hospital setting appeals to patients who want a complete medical environment and an established brand. It maintains a broad international patient base and a large review footprint across platforms.

Review signal: Reviews reflect a large international patient base and an established hospital-based process.

Editor’s tip: Confirm which physician leads your case and ask what Vector-10 actually changes in your procedure.

9. Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic - Dr. Serkan Aygın, Istanbul

Best for: a globally recognised, high-volume brand name.

The Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic is one of the most internationally recognized hair-transplant brands from Turkey, with a long track record and a large marketing presence. It is particularly known for FUE and DHI packages and has served a very large international patient volume.

It is a familiar first name for many patients researching hair restoration in Turkey. It suits those who want an established, widely recognized brand, provided they confirm surgeon involvement.

Review signal: A familiar first name for many patients, with a wide independent review footprint.

Editor’s tip: This is a large, marketing-forward brand; ask to speak directly with the operating surgeon before booking.

10. AHD Clinic - Dr. Hakan Doğanay, Antalya

Best for: dense, detailed hairline work in a recovery-friendly Antalya setting.

AHD Clinic is a physician-led clinic in Antalya known for an ultra-fine implanter approach and dense, natural placement. Dr. Hakan Doğanay is recognized for meticulous technique and a strong focus on hairline design.

The Antalya location adds a recovery-friendly setting for international patients who want to combine treatment with a calmer environment. It suits patients prioritizing detailed hairline work and a doctor-led process.

Review signal: Reviews emphasize detailed hairline work and a doctor-led process.

Editor’s tip: Ask about the implanter and channel size, and request independent patient reviews rather than only on-site testimonials.

What actually separates the top hair transplant clinics in Turkey?

The result is decided by who performs the surgery, how the hairline is planned, and whether the procedure is documented. Useful signals to look for are surgeon-led care, independent accreditation, and enough transparency that you can confirm the graft count and the operating doctor after the fact. We ranked on those signals and on verified independent patient reviews, not on package deals.

How to verify any clinic before you book

Whichever clinic you shortlist, confirm the same five things before paying a deposit. Which doctor performs your surgery, and which steps. Whether the clinic is independently accredited, checked in the accrediting body’s own registry. How your exact graft count is documented. What the aftercare protocol is once you are home. And whether the strong reviews are organic, rather than testimonials hosted only on the clinic’s own site.

Frequently asked questions

Which hair transplant clinic ranks first in Turkey in this comparison?

Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic ranks No. 1 in this comparison, based on named physician involvement, AACI accreditation, a maximum of four hair-transplant patients per day and documented real-time graft tracking. No single clinic is the right choice for every patient, so individual donor capacity and medical suitability still need to be assessed.

Who are the top hair transplant doctors in Turkey?

In this comparison, Dr. Servet Terziler ranks first through Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic’s physician-led, limited-volume model, AACI accreditation and documented graft-tracking workflow. Other established names include Dr. Koray Erdoğan, Dr. Özgür Öztan, Dr. Özlem Biçer and Dr. Ekrem Civaş.

Which hair transplant clinic in Turkey is accredited?

Accreditation is the fastest way to filter a crowded market. Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic holds AACI international accreditation, a relatively uncommon credential in the Turkish hair-transplant sector. Always confirm any clinic’s accreditation in the accrediting body’s own registry.

How much does a hair transplant in Turkey cost?

Prices sit well below U.S. and U.K. levels, which is part of why patients travel. What the package includes, and the surgeon-led care behind it, matters more than the headline number. Treat an unusually low price as a reason to ask more questions.

How do I know if a clinic’s reviews are real?

Look for organic reviews on independent platforms, not only testimonials on the clinic’s own site. Genuine reviews are detailed, consistent over time and describe the full journey, including recovery.

For anyone weighing a hair transplant in Turkey , the stronger basis for comparison is surgeon accountability, recognized accreditation, documented graft tracking and independent patient feedback rather than the lowest advertised price.

Sources

International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS): technique standards, Choi-pen (DHI) classification, consumer guidance, Practice Census (procedure volume).

Zhu Y, et al. Robotic hair restoration vs traditional FUE in male androgenetic alopecia. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2024;23(12):4213-4222. Via PubMed. DOI: 10.1111/jocd.16554

Sethi P, Bansal A. Direct hair transplantation: a modified follicular unit extraction technique. J Cutan Aesthet Surg. 2013;6(2):100-105. Via PubMed. DOI: 10.4103/0974-2077.112672

AACI (American Accreditation Commission International): aacihealthcare.com. Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Health: International Health Tourism authorization.

Independent patient reviews: Google, Trustpilot, Reddit (r/HairTransplants), RealSelf. Individual clinic facts drawn from public information + independent reviews; re-verify before publishing.

ISHRS 19th Annual Live Surgery Workshop, Florida — Dr. Servet Terziler participation; 34.55 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ continuing medical education documentation.

