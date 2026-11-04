The Hidden Costs of Being a Landlord: Is Managing Your Own Property Actually Cheaper?

Owning rental property in Los Angeles can be a great long-term investment. But most First-time landlords find out fairly quickly that collecting rent is not the only part of the job.

Say your property rents for $5,000 a month. On paper, that’s $60,000 a year. Now say it sits vacant for six weeks between tenants. That’s about $7,500 in lost rent and the hours you spend showing the place to the prospective tenants.

Those are the costs new landlords rarely think about when they decide to become landlords. And while managing the property yourself can look like an easy way to save money, it’s worth checking whether you’re saving as much as you think. The decision should be based on the complete cost and workload of each option, not a management fee compared with zero. Time is money.

The Real Cost of an Empty Rental

One of the most common mistakes we see is pricing a rental based on what the owner wants to earn instead of what the market will pay. We get it. You have a mortgage, insurance and taxes to cover, so you want every dollar you can get.

Some may think a higher rental price brings in a higher-quality tenant, but it often does the opposite. Applicants with strong credit and steady income tend to do their homework. They compare listings, know what similar homes rent for, and quickly move on from overpriced ones. In addition, owners who hold out for top dollar sometimes end up choosing a less qualified applicant, offering a free month to get anyone through the door or worse, lowering credit score criteria.

Suppose a home can rent immediately for $5,000 but is listed for $5,500. Renting immediately produces $60,000 in gross rent over the next 12 months. At a 15% higher asking price, approximately 33 vacant days erase nearly all of the first-year revenue advantage. After 60 vacant days, first-year gross rent falls to about $55,150, nearly $4,850 less than renting immediately at the market rate. This is not to mention tenants who overpaid for rent in L.A. tend to come from another state and usually move out after a year once they realize they are overpaying. In addition, your empty rental could be at risk of a break-in or squatters during vacancy which potentially add eviction expense to an already expensive project.

The goal is not necessarily to choose the lowest rent. It is to select a well-supported market price that balances monthly income with the time needed to find a qualified applicant that will stay at your rental for a long period of time.

Los Angeles Rental Laws Are More Complicated Than Many Owners Realize

Landlord-tenant law in Los Angeles is complicated, and the rules can change a lot depending on exactly where your property is. A rental in the City of Los Angeles can fall under different regulations than one a few miles away in Burbank or Santa Monica.

Many older rentals in the City of Los Angeles fall under the Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO), which limits rent increases and adds specific requirements for landlords. For most RSO units, the allowable increase is set annually by the city, and landlords can no longer add extra for utilities or decline section 8 tenants based on credit. Other properties may fall under California’s Tenant Protection Act (AB 1482), and some are also covered by local just-cause eviction (JCO) rules.

Even something that sounds simple, like ending a tenancy, can involve strict security deposit refund deadlines, filings with the city and relocation payments. One missed step can mean starting over, penalties or delay costs money.

Most self-managing landlords don’t need to know every law in detail. They need to know which laws apply to their property and when those laws change. That’s where having someone knowledgeable to call can help, especially when something unexpected comes up.

If you want to check your property’s status, the City of Los Angeles has a ZIMAS property lookup tool , and the Los Angeles Housing Department has more information on renter protections.

Is Managing Your Own Property Actually Saving You Money?

We understand why some owners prefer to do it themselves. If you have one rental, a reliable tenant and very few repair calls, a monthly management fee can feel unnecessary. Sometimes it is.

But things change fast when a tenant moves out unexpectedly, or a pipe bursts while you’re at work. Suddenly you’re coordinating repairs, scheduling showings, screening applicants and drafting a new lease, and that one property has turned into a full-time job.

Your time is worth something. If you spend eight hours a month on your rental and value your time at $50 an hour, that’s $400 a month. A 7% management fee on a $5,000 rental comes to $350 a month. Fee structures vary from company to company, so it’s worth asking exactly what’s included before you compare.

Good management usually covers more than rent collection: marketing, tenant screening, maintenance coordination, lease paperwork and keeping up with new regulations. For some owners that support is well worth the cost, and for others self-management still makes more sense. Either way, the decision should be based on the whole picture, not just the fee.

If you want to see how vacancy and other costs affect your rental income, our rental loss calculator is a good place to start.

Maintenance: The Expense You Can’t Afford to Ignore

Every rental needs repairs eventually. What matters is how they’re handled.

A small leak under the sink is usually a cheap fix. Leave it for a few weeks and you could be replacing cabinets, flooring or drywall, or paying for mold remediation. In our experience, staying ahead of maintenance is one of the simplest ways to protect a property’s value.

It also helps you retain good tenants. People paying thousands of dollars a month expect repairs to be handled promptly. When requests sit for weeks or calls go unanswered, even happy tenants start looking elsewhere when the lease is up, and then you’re back to cleaning, repairs, marketing and showings for the next one.

Not every request is an emergency, though. Knowing what needs attention today (anything affecting habitability) and what can be scheduled for later keeps costs under control while avoiding much bigger bills down the road.

Los Angeles Real Estate Is About More Than Monthly Cash Flow

In Los Angeles, long-term appreciation has historically mattered more than monthly cash flow, unlike in other cash-flow States like in Texas or Ohio for example.

Positive cash flow is ideal. Everyone would like rent to cover the mortgage, taxes, insurance and maintenance with money left over. But in the Los Angeles market, that isn’t always realistic, especially for owners who bought recently or carry a large mortgage.

We talk to a lot of landlords who are focused on getting an extra $300 or $500 a month out of their rental. That money matters. But if the property appreciates over the next 5-10 years, the equity you build could accumulate far more, and it can give you the option to sell, reinvest or grow your portfolio later.

Appreciation is never guaranteed. Markets move and ownership costs go up. Still, looking only at monthly income can make owners lose sight of one of the main reasons people invest in Los Angeles in the first place. A better question is whether the property is performing well over the long run, once you account for rent, vacancy, expenses, mortgage costs and the equity you’re building. In our experience, the laws and regulations in L.A. would likely prevent more buildings being built which cause the value to rise even higher.

Knowing When to Ask for Help

There’s nothing wrong with managing your own rental. Some owners enjoy being hands-on and have the time and experience to do it well.

For others, it gets to be too much, especially alongside a full-time job, a family or more than one property. We’ve worked with plenty of owners who thought management was an unnecessary expense until they added up how much time and energy their rentals were taking.