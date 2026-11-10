Paid post by Vera Clinic

“I noticed it in photos before I noticed it in the mirror, that’s usually how it goes. Took me a few years to actually do something about it. I was 46 by then, well past the point where it was just a receding hairline. I chose Turkey because of the price, mostly. My first experience wasn’t good. I met the doctor once before surgery and once after. In between, I genuinely couldn’t tell you how many people worked on me, or what training they’d had.”

That’s David B., an American patient recalling his first hair transplant in Istanbul, before he later returned for a second procedure. He wasn’t the only one who left without knowing who’d actually done the work.

Every year, tens of thousands of people fly into Istanbul for hair transplant surgery, assuming the doctor they meet at consultation is the one who will operate. For a growing number of patients, that assumption turns out to be only partly true.

Turkey performs an estimated 1.1 to 1.5 million hair transplant procedures a year, 25 to 35% of the global total, according to 2025 data from Turkey’s Ministry of Health, much of it sold as all-inclusive packages at lower prices than elsewhere. That combination is why the “hair mill” criticism exists. But over time, that criticism stopped being about specific clinics and started being about Turkey as a whole. Patients keep coming back to the same questions: How many patients can one doctor actually be responsible for in a single day? What happens to the parts of the surgery during which that doctor isn’t physically present?

Hospital, Clinic, or Agency: What Are You Actually Booking?

Everyone calls it a ‘clinic,’ no matter what’s actually behind that word. Sometimes that word means a hospital. Sometimes it means one doctor renting a room from a hospital for the day. Sometimes it’s an agency who is a bridge between the doctor and the patient without having any medical space.

Behind that one word, patients in Turkey’s hair transplant market tend to encounter one of three structures, and each one changes how much control a patient has over who actually performs the surgery. Some are agencies: they work with a roster of doctors, and the first point of contact is the agency, not a clinic at all. The doctor on that roster usually doesn’t own an operating room; they rent surgical space from another hospital. The second structure is a single-doctor practice: one physician, often without an operating room of their own. The third is a hospital, with multiple physicians on staff, its own operating rooms, and an assistant team sized to match both.

At a hospital, there’s no agency standing between the patient and the doctor. The other two structures each go without one of those things: an agency without the direct line, a single-doctor practice without enough doctors to keep the work from falling to assistants. It’s rarely mentioned upfront, and it’s worth asking about before anything else.

How Many Patients Can One Doctor Actually Operate On in a Day?

Picture ten patients in a waiting room, all booked under the same doctor’s name. That raises an obvious math problem: a single physician cannot personally perform ten hair transplant surgeries in one day. When a clinic’s capacity outpaces what one doctor can physically do, the operating work is being carried out by someone else.

One way around that is simply having more doctors on staff. Vera Clinic , a hair transplant hospital in Istanbul, has at least four hair transplant doctors, with additional qualified doctors joining the team temporarily during periods of higher demand, along with a team of Ministry of Health certified hair transplant assistants, and enough operating rooms on-site to run procedures at the same time rather than one after another. That combination of doctor count and a fully certified assistant team at this scale is, according to Vera Clinic, still unique in the Turkish market. For a patient, that’s the difference between a doctor spread too thin and one who actually has room to focus on you.

Why More Than One Set of Hands Is in the Room

Many clinics don’t explain who’s in the operating room besides the doctor. Vera Clinic does. Its doctors also serve as instructors in the Ministry of Health’s own assistant training course, through Vera Clinic Academy .

“The surgical model here is doctor-led,” said Dr. Emin Gül , a hair transplant doctor at Vera Clinic. “We perform the critical steps ourselves, extraction and implantation both.”

Doctor-led doesn’t mean doctor-alone. A hair transplant operating room at Vera Clinic has three to four people working at once: assistants handling graft separation, the doctor handling the scalp work itself. Speed matters here, since grafts have a limited survival window once extracted, and working in parallel, when properly coordinated, can help reduce the time grafts spend outside the body. The rooms themselves are built around that window too, lighting, temperature, and dedicated graft-preservation units all calibrated to keep grafts viable. Vera Clinic tracks this closely, reporting a 98% graft survival rate internally. More hands in the room aren’t necessarily a warning sign; the real question is whether those hands have defined roles, appropriate training, and clear physician oversight.

High Volume Isn’t the Red Flag. Lack of Transparency Is.

A busy clinic isn’t automatically a problem. The question is whether it can explain itself, how many doctors are working, who’s actually handling each step, and what certifies the people in the room.

You don’t need to know everything about how a clinic runs. But you should be able to get a straight answer about who’s doing what to your scalp, and if a clinic can’t give you one, silence is an answer too.

