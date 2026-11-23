This article/list is for educational purposes. Erik Pham is not acting as a fiduciary and this is not legal advice.

Getting your LLC approved feels like crossing a finish line. In reality, it’s the starting line. Many costly problems begin with small decisions made during formation and only surface months later, at tax time, at renewal, or when a dispute puts the business structure to the test.

Erik Pham, also known as Huy Pham, built BizReport after his own drawn-out formation experience. Since then, he has watched the same handful of mistakes trip up first-time owners again and again.

“Most of these aren’t complicated,” Erik says. “I made a few of them myself. You just don’t realize they’re mistakes until you’ve already paid for them.”

Here are the six he sees most often, and how to avoid them.

1. Trying To Do Everything Yourself

Forming an LLC on your own is possible, and plenty of owners do it to save money. But it often takes far longer than expected, since every state has its own forms, rules, and processing times. That’s where the LLC services come in. They handle state filings, registered agent service, and compliance paperwork so you can focus on the business.

Erik learned this firsthand. He once paid around $10,000 for a full-service consulting and accounting package, hoping it would take care of everything. “The accounting helped,” he says. “But on the consulting side, I was still doing most of the work myself. When problems came up, it went nowhere.”

Switching providers is what changed it. “I went with LegalZoom, and that’s when things actually started moving,” he explains.

That experience also taught him to watch what he was paying for. “Do not blindly buy every add-on,” he says. “Understand what you actually need first, and what you don’t.”

He’s just as firm about price. “Look for coupon codes or promotions,” Erik adds. “I saved more than $100 using this strategy.” If LegalZoom fits your needs, look for a current LegalZoom promo code before you pay.

For founders outside the U.S., the challenge is bigger. “I know how hard this is as a non-U.S. founder myself,” Erik says. “Steps that take an American a few minutes can take weeks from abroad.” Without a Social Security number, you can’t use the IRS’s online EIN application and must usually apply by fax or mail. You’ll also need a U.S. address for your registered agent, and opening a U.S. bank account can be its own hurdle.

LLC services ease much of that burden by acting as your registered agent, filing state paperwork, and handling the EIN application, so distance doesn’t turn into delay.

2. Forming In The Wrong State

“Everyone online says Delaware or Wyoming,” Erik says. “That’s advice, not a reason. Start with where your business actually operates.”

Both states are known for business-friendly laws, privacy, and low fees. But if you operate elsewhere, you’ll usually have to register there as a foreign LLC too, paying two sets of fees and filing two annual reports.

For most small businesses, the home state is simpler and cheaper. Delaware makes more sense if you plan to raise venture capital, and non-U.S. founders, who have no home state, often choose between the two based on cost.

3. Skipping The Operating Agreement

Many states don’t require an operating agreement, so plenty of owners skip it. Without one, your state’s default rules decide how profits are split, how decisions are made, and what happens if a member leaves or passes away.

“It feels like optional paperwork,” Erik says. “It isn’t. It’s a few pages that can save you from a very expensive argument later.”

Single-member LLCs need one too. It helps show the business is separate from you, and banks may ask for it when you open an account. At a minimum, it should cover ownership, management roles, voting rights, and how a member can exit.

4. Mixing Personal And Business Finances

One bank account for everything is convenient, but risky. If funds are mixed, a court may decide your LLC isn’t truly separate from you. This is known as “piercing the corporate veil,” and it can put your personal assets on the line.

“Separate account, separate card, separate records,” Erik says. “Your LLC only protects you if you treat it like a separate business.” That starts with opening a business bank account as soon as you have your EIN and paying business expenses from that account only.

Pay yourself through documented owner draws rather than random transfers. Clean records also make tax season far easier.

5. Overlooking Initial Compliance Requirements

State approval doesn’t mean you’re ready to operate. Most new LLCs need an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS to open a bank account, hire employees, or file taxes. It’s free, and U.S. residents can usually get one online in minutes.

“I mailed my EIN application, and everything else waited on it,” Erik recalls. “Banking, payments, all of it.” For non-U.S. founders, who can’t apply online, starting this step early or letting a formation service file it can save weeks.

You may also need a local business license, industry-specific permits, and a sales tax permit if you sell taxable goods or services. Requirements vary by city, county, and state, so make a checklist before approval.

6. Forgetting About Annual Compliance

Formation isn’t a one-time cost. Most states require annual or biennial reports, and many charge ongoing fees. California, for example, charges LLCs a minimum $800 annual franchise tax. You also need to keep a registered agent on file at all times.

“People celebrate the approval and forget the renewals,” Erik says. “Put every deadline on your calendar right away. Staying organized is cheaper than reinstating a dissolved company.”

Miss these filings, and the consequences add up: late fees, loss of good standing, and in some cases administrative dissolution, which can put your liability protection at risk.

Conclusion

Most LLC mistakes don’t come from complex rules. They come from treating formation as the finish line instead of the foundation.

Get help where it saves you time, choose the right state, put your agreements in writing, keep your finances separate, and stay on top of both your initial and annual requirements.

“An LLC is easy to start,” Erik says. “Once you understand where the mistakes are, running it right from day one is what actually protects you.”

