Two veterans can both be rated 80% and sit very different distances from a raise. Here’s how to tell which one you are.

Two 50% ratings don’t make a veteran 100% disabled in the eyes of the Department of Veterans Affairs. They make 75. Then the VA rounds up, the veteran is told they’re 80% disabled, and with no dependents that pays $2,102.15 a month at 2026 rates.

Most veterans learn the first part eventually. The rounding gets far less attention, which is odd, because it’s where a surprising amount of money gets decided.

Why 50 and 50 comes out to 75

The VA rates the “whole person.” Under the combined ratings table in 38 CFR 4.25 , a veteran rated 60% is treated as 40% efficient, and the next rating comes out of that remaining 40, not out of the original 100. So a 30% rating stacked on a 60 adds 12 points, not 30. The result is 72.

Ratings go in highest first, and each one takes its share of whatever’s left. Only after every rating has been folded in does the VA round, once, to the nearest 10, with fives going up. The 72 becomes 70. The 75 becomes 80.

Here’s the catch. The VA pays on the rounded number, so the unrounded one tends to vanish from view. It shouldn’t.

Two 80s that aren’t the same

Take two veterans. One has two 50% ratings, which combine to 75 and round to 80. The other has ratings of 70, 40, and 10, which combine to 84 and also round to 80. Same rating. Same $2,102.15 a month.

Now each picks up a new 10% rating, say for a back condition.

For the first veteran, 10% of the remaining 25 is 2.5 points. The combined value lands at 78 and still rounds to 80. The payment doesn’t change.

For the second, 10% of the remaining 16 is 1.6 points. That takes 84 to 86, which rounds to 90. The payment rises to $2,362.30, an extra $260.15 a month, or $3,121.80 a year.

Same condition, same rating, very different outcomes. What separates them is a number neither veteran sees on a deposit.

That isn’t an argument against claiming small conditions. A 10% rating still puts service connection on the record. But the honest answer to “will this claim raise my check?” is usually “it depends where you’re sitting,” and very few veterans know where they’re sitting.

The last step is a different animal

The pay chart isn’t a straight line, either. In 2026, going from 80% to 90% adds $260.15 a month for a veteran with no dependents. Going from 90% to 100% adds $1,576.28. That final step is worth six times the one before it, about $18,900 a year.

It’s also the hardest step to take under VA math. A veteran rated 80 and 50 sits at exactly 90. Add a new 40% rating, for a condition serious enough to earn one, and it claims 40% of the 10 points left. That’s four. The combined value hits 94 and rounds right back down to 90. It takes a 50% rating to reach 95, which is where the rounding finally tips over to 100.

For Californians, that line carries weight beyond the federal check. The state’s Disabled Veterans’ Property Tax Exemption opens only to veterans rated 100%, or paid at the 100% rate because they can’t work. For 2026, the basic exemption takes $180,671 off a home’s assessed value, which is about $1,800 a year at the state’s 1% base rate, and the Board of Equalization has set it at $185,889 for 2027.

That “paid at the 100% rate” route is total disability based on individual unemployability, or TDIU. Under 38 CFR 4.16, a veteran generally needs one disability rated 60% or more, or two or more with one at 40% and a combined 70%, plus evidence that service-connected conditions keep them out of substantially gainful work. The combined rating stays where it was. The pay doesn’t.

What a calculator is actually for

The obvious way to use a calculator is to check a number you already have. It’s also the least useful way.

The VA disability calculator from Stone Rose Law, which the firm’s attorneys maintain as donated work for the Arizona Veterans Mission Group, takes ratings by body region: head and mental, torso, and each arm and each leg separately. That left-right split is exactly what the bilateral factor needs, and it’s the piece people doing this on paper tend to miss.

It applies when disabilities affect both arms, both legs, or paired skeletal muscles. The VA combines the paired ratings first, then adds 10% of the result. A 50% left-arm rating and a 20% right-arm rating combine to 60, the factor adds six points, and 66 rounds to 70. Without it, a veteran with only those two ratings stays at 60. The difference is $373.43 a month.

Dependents follow the same lumpy logic. Nothing is added at 10% or 20%. At 30%, a spouse adds $65 a month. At 100%, the same spouse adds $219.59. Kids 18 to 23 in school and dependent parents count too, but nobody gets added automatically: VA Form 21-686c covers a spouse or child, 21-674 a student, 21P-509 a parent.

So use it as a what-if machine. Enter what you have, then add the condition you’re thinking about claiming, at the rating you’d realistically expect. If the result jumps a bracket, you know what that claim is worth before you file it. If it doesn’t move, maybe an increase on something you’re already rated for is the claim that matters.

Two caveats. The result is an estimate, not a decision, and effective dates, offsets, and special monthly compensation all change what lands in the account. And the figures are 2026 rates. Social Security announced a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment on October 14, and VA compensation normally follows it from December 1, though Congress has to pass its annual COLA bill first. For a veteran at 100% with no dependents, that would mean roughly $4,080 a month, with the first higher payment due December 31.

The rounding rule is written into federal regulation, and it won’t bend for anyone. Where you sit relative to it is the one thing you can actually find out, and it’s worth knowing before you file anything else.

Paid post by Stone Rose Law

