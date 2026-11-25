Every great technology cycle needs infrastructure, and every infrastructure boom attracts more capital than near-term demand can repay. Investor Winston Feng, whose early career included advising telecom and technology companies on raising capital , sees a familiar pattern forming in the AI economy. The companies racing to build GPU data centers, often called neoclouds, increasingly resemble the fiber-optic network builders of 1999 and 2000. The technology was real then, and it is real now. The open question is who captures the value and who carries the debt.

The fiber era offers a clear answer to that question, and it has less to do with timing the market than with the kind of businesses that endure a full cycle. That long view is also central to capital built to stay invested for decades , where the goal is to come out of a boom stronger, not simply to ride it.

What Neoclouds Are, and Why They Matter

Neoclouds are specialized cloud providers that rent out access to high-end AI chips. Many of the largest AI developers lease computing capacity from these firms rather than building it themselves, and the neoclouds have grown at a pace few infrastructure businesses ever have.

The model has a catch. The chips and data centers must be paid for up front, while revenue arrives over multi-year customer contracts. To bridge that gap, neoclouds have borrowed heavily, often against the chips and contracts themselves. According to reports, one such neocloud carries roughly $35 billion in debt, and shares of several neoclouds fell by around a quarter or more in a single month. In fact, 80% of neocloud firms will stop operating independently by 2030.

None of that means the model fails. It does mean the margin for error is thin, and that outcomes depend on chip prices, customer concentration, and how long today’s hardware stays economically useful.

The Fiber Echo

In the late 1990s, internet traffic was growing explosively, and telecom carriers raced to lay fiber-optic cable across continents and under oceans. Capital markets funded the build-out enthusiastically, often with debt. The logic was sound: the internet really did need vast amounts of bandwidth.

The problem was timing and supply. Carriers built far more capacity than the market could absorb, and advances in transmission technology multiplied the capacity of every strand already in the ground. Bandwidth prices collapsed, leveraged builders could not service their debt, and bankruptcies followed, including Global Crossing in early 2002. Much of the cable sat unused for years.

Yet the infrastructure survived. The fiber that bankrupted its builders became the backbone of streaming, cloud computing, and the modern internet. The technology thesis was right; the equity and the debt were wrong. Value flowed to the companies that used cheap bandwidth to build durable businesses, not to those that overpaid to supply it.

The parallels are hard to ignore: a genuine technology shift, a capital-intensive land grab, heavy borrowing against future demand, and a core asset that the next generation of hardware could make obsolete.

A Market Signal Worth Noticing

In October, The Wealth Advisor noted that Berkshire Hathaway gained 7% over three weeks while semiconductor stocks fell 15%, a 22-percentage-point gap. A move like that has happened only a handful of times since 1994, most recently in October 2001, after the dot-com bubble burst. The publication noted that the evidence is limited, and a single statistical echo is not a forecast. It reminds us that market leadership can shift quickly when investors start asking harder questions about returns on capital.

Where the Value Landed Last Time

For Winston Feng, the fiber era’s lesson is less about avoiding technology and more about understanding where value accrues. Bubbles rarely come from bad ideas. They come from good ideas financed too aggressively, when genuine innovation, easy credit, and FOMO all push in the same direction at once.

Looking back at 2000 to 2002, the businesses that came through in the best shape tended to share a few things. They funded growth from their own cash flow rather than depending on open capital markets. They carried little debt, which gave them room to survive and sometimes to acquire assets cheaply from weaker rivals. And they stood to gain from cheaper infrastructure rather than depending on it staying expensive. Many of those companies saw painful declines along with everything else, then recovered and kept compounding for years. Many of the most leveraged infrastructure builders never recovered.

Another question separated durable businesses from fragile ones: how long the core asset actually earns its keep. A fiber strand could last decades even as its value per unit collapsed. An AI chip may be superseded within a few product cycles. When an asset’s useful life is shorter than the debt used to buy it, small changes in assumptions can have large consequences.

The Takeaway

The AI boom is real, and so is the infrastructure behind it. But real technology and good investments are not the same thing. The fiber era showed that builders of essential infrastructure can lose the most when supply outpaces demand, while durable, self-funding businesses tend to come out of these cycles stronger than they went in.

About Winston Feng

Winston Feng is an investor and the founder of Skyline IM. He began his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs, advising governments and multinational corporations in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors, and later invested for Point72 Asset Management and Holocene Advisors. A Cornell graduate, he is known for a disciplined approach to portfolio risk shaped by his work across banking and asset management.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

