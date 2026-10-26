Debt Relief, Credit Counseling, a Consolidation Loan, Minimum Payments or a Budget: What Each One Actually Does

Most people carrying credit card debt they can’t clear aren’t choosing between good options and bad ones. They’re choosing between five paths that each cost something different — money, time, credit standing, or all three.

Let’s start with the path of least resistance: making minimum payments.

What Do Minimum Payments Actually Cost?

Take a $30,000 balance at 22.15%1, roughly the going rate on cards carrying a balance in 2026. Assume the minimum payment is 1% of the balance plus accrued interest, a standard formula, with a $25 floor, and that you never charge another dollar on credit.

It takes 34 years to pay off. You pay about $84,300 in total — roughly $54,300 of it interest, on a $30,000 debt.

That’s the baseline. Every option below should be measured against it because doing nothing is a decision with a price.

The Five Paths at a Glance

Illustrative figures for a $30,000 balance at 22.15% APR, no new charges.

What it does

Typical cost

Time

Credit impact

Best suited to

Minimum payments

Slowly decreases the balance. Interest compounds.

~$84,300

~34 years

None if paid on time

No one, as a strategy

Budget and pay down

You pay a fixed amount above the minimum

~$47,000 at $900/mo

~4.5 years

Neutral to positive

Anyone with room in the budget

Consolidation loan

Replaces card debt with a fixed-rate loan

~$38,600 at 13% over 4 years

3–5 years

Slight dip, then improves

Good credit, steady income

Credit counseling (DMP)

Cuts your interest rate; you repay full principal

~$37,600 including fees

3–5 years

Moderate, temporary

Steady income, rate is the problem

Debt relief

Negotiates balances down; you pay less than owed

~$24,000 including fees

2–4 years

Initial temporary drop; most recover by program’s end

Real hardship, balances you can’t repay



When Does Budgeting Alone Work?

The gap between paying the minimum and paying a fixed $900 a month on that same balance is roughly 30 years and $37,300.

Nothing here beats that on cost-to-effort. No fee, no application, no credit consequence, no third party. The obstacle isn’t knowledge but is whether the money exists in your budget. If it does, this is the answer, and anyone selling you something else should be able to explain why theirs beats it. The issue people tend to have with budgeting is how long it can take to fully climb out of a debt problem.

The avalanche method targets your highest-rate balance first and costs least in total interest; the snowball method targets the smallest balance first and tends to keep people going longer. The one you’ll stick with is the one that works. This path fails when the minimums alone consume what you can afford, or when income has dropped and the balance climbs regardless.

When Does a Consolidation Loan Make Sense?

A consolidation loan doesn’t reduce what you owe. It replaces revolving card debt at 22% with a fixed-term installment loan at a lower rate with one payment and a defined end date.

On $30,000 at 13 % over four years, that’s about $805 a month and roughly $38,600 total, around $45,700 less than minimum payments.

The catch is that the rate depends entirely on your credit, and the people who most need relief usually have the profile that produces the least favorable offers. A loan at 24% accomplishes nothing. Check the rate you actually qualify for, and watch for origination fees which are commonly 1 to 10%, often deducted from what you receive. The other risk is behavioral: paying off cards with a loan leaves them open at zero, and a meaningful share of people run them back up and end up servicing both.

Upstart,2 one of the larger platforms serving borrowers below the prime tier, illustrates the range:

APR: 6.3% - 35.99% fixed (five-year rates, June 2026)

6.3% - 35.99% fixed (five-year rates, June 2026) Amounts and terms: $1,000 - $75,000, three or five years

$1,000 - $75,000, three or five years Origination fee: 0% - 12%, deducted before you receive funds

0% - 12%, deducted before you receive funds Credit: accepts scores as low as 300, and applicants with none

accepts scores as low as 300, and applicants with none Prequalification: soft check, no score impact until you apply

Its own representative example — $10,000 over five years at a 23.37% APR, receiving $9,185 and repaying $15,660 — shows why the offer matters more than the category.

What Does Credit Counseling Actually Do?

A credit counseling agency puts you on a debt management plan. Contrary to common belief, the agency doesn’t negotiate anything. Each creditor sets its own reduced interest rate and the agency then applies those terms, you make one monthly payment, and it distributes the money to your creditors.A DMP doesn’t reduce your principal. You repay every dollar you owe plus interest at the reduced rate, typically over three to five years.

On that $30,000 balance, 8% over four years is about $732 a month, roughly $35,200 in payments. Agency fees are modest and often capped by state regulation — commonly around $40 to enroll and $30 - $70 a month — bringing the total near $36,600 - $38,600. The agency has a second revenue stream as well referred to as a “fair share agreement”: creditors return a %age of every dollar disbursed to them, typically in the range of 4 to 8%. On a plan this size that’s another $1,400 to $2,800 flowing to the agency over four years.

Credit impact is moderate yet temporary. You’ll typically be asked to close the enrolled accounts, which affects utilization and average account age, but you aren’t being asked to fall behind.

A substantial share of people who enroll don’t finish. In comments filed with the FTC, a debt settlement trade association cited a 21% completion rate for debt management plans, drawing on National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) data from 2006 and 2007.3 The reason for the dropout is structural: a DMP asks for three to five years of high fixed payments due to paying the full principal plus reduced interest rates, which is hard to sustain through a job change or a medical bill. Leaving at month 18 of a 48-month plan means the payments are gone, most of the balance isn’t, and the interest rate is back where it started.

One structural fact worth understanding is that due to the nature of the fair share agreement the agency working on your behalf is paid in part by the creditor on the other side of the table. Agencies also offer a free initial session with no obligation, which makes it a cheap call regardless of which path you take.

InCharge Debt Solutions publishes terms typical of the category:4

Fees: about $52 to enroll, about $34 a month, determined by state law

about $52 to enroll, about $34 a month, determined by state law Negotiated rate: averages 8.4% on enrolled card debt

averages 8.4% on enrolled card debt Credentials: NFCC member

NFCC member Program length: typically three to five years

When Is Debt Relief the Right Answer?

Debt relief, also called debt settlement, is the only option here that reduces what you owe. A debt relief company negotiates with your creditors to reduce the amount of your enrolled balances.

How it works: You temporarily stop paying creditors directly and deposit money into a dedicated account each month. As the balance builds, the company negotiates settlements one creditor at a time. Programs typically run 24 to 48 months.

What it costs: Fees run 15 to 25% of enrolled debt and vary by state — and unlike every other option here, you pay nothing in fees until the work is done. Under the FTC’s rules, a company selling debt relief by phone cannot collect a fee until it has actually settled a debt.5 That aligns the company’s incentives with yours more directly than any other product on this list: a lender earns its interest whether or not the loan helps you, and a counseling agency collects its monthly fee and fair share from creditors regardless of outcome. A debt relief company earns nothing until it has delivered a result you can see.

What it does to your credit: There is a drop to your score due to nonpayment, but most clients start seeing signs of recovery during the program. As accounts resolve, the balances reporting against your score fall — and credit utilization is roughly 30% of a FICO score, so scores start to recover during the program rather than after it. Among clients who complete a program, most recover their score by the time they finish. Expect an initial decline you can’t avoid followed by a recovery you can influence.

What it saves: Major debt relief providers typically quote a 45% to 50% reduction in enrolled debt before their success-based fees are added. After fees, which vary by state, net savings can work out to 20% to 35%.Settlements are negotiated individually and depend on the creditor, the account’s age, and your circumstances. Not everyone completes a program, and people who leave early can end up with damaged credit and unresolved balances — though most who leave have had at least some accounts settled along the way. Any company that won’t discuss these realities isn’t being straight.

What a well-run program looks like: The industry has operated under federal rules since 2010, and the structure those rules produced is worth knowing so you can recognize it. Your money sits in an FDIC-insured account in your own name that you control, and no settlement is finalized without your approval. Established providers hold accreditation with the Association for Consumer Debt Relief and employ negotiators certified by the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators. Several states add their own oversight, California added specific requirements under the DFPI.6

Accredited Debt Relief (a dba of Beyond Finance, LLC) ranked first in this publication’s 2026 review of debt relief providers.7 Its terms illustrate the structure described above:

Fee: 15 - 25% of enrolled debt which vary by state, charged only after an agreement is reached

15 - 25% of enrolled debt which vary by state, charged only after an agreement is reached Minimum debt: $5,000, against $7,500 - $10,000 at most large providers

$5,000, against $7,500 - $10,000 at most large providers Funds: FDIC-insured account in the client’s name, client-controlled

FDIC-insured account in the client’s name, client-controlled Offers: none finalized without client approval

none finalized without client approval Credentials: ACDR accredited, IAPDA-certified negotiators

ACDR accredited, IAPDA-certified negotiators Program length: typically 24 - 48 months

Who it suits: People in genuine hardship, carrying unsecured balances they have no realistic path to repaying in full, who choose it deliberately over decades of minimum payments.

Who it doesn’t: Anyone who can clear the debt with a budget or a low-interest loan, or anyone whose budget can’t sustain the program’s monthly program deposits.

How to Tell Which One Fits

If you can clear the balance in under five years with a fixed monthly payment, budget and pay it down. If you can almost do that but the interest rate is eating your progress, a consolidation loan if your credit qualifies you for a genuinely lower rate. If the balance is beyond what you can repay even at zero interest, that’s where debt relief comes in — and the consultation costs nothing.

Not sure which describes you? Start with the free consultation from a debt relief provider.

Sources

Federal Reserve G.19 Consumer Credit report: average APR on cards accruing interest, 22.15%, Q2 2026. https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/g19/current/default.htm Upstart, personal loan rates and representative example (five-year rates, June 2026). https://www.upstart.com/personal-loans DMP completion rates, Federal Trade Commission. https://www.ftc.gov/sites/default/files/documents/public_comments/debt-settlement-industry-public-workshop-536796-00014/536796-00014.pdf InCharge Debt Solutions, debt management program fees and average negotiated interest rate. https://www.incharge.org/debt-relief/debt-management/ Federal Trade Commission, Telemarketing Sales Rule, 16 C.F.R. § 310.4(a)(5). https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-16/chapter-I/subchapter-C/part-310/section-310.4 California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, Debt Settlement Services registration. https://dfpi.ca.gov/regulated-industries/covered-persons/debt-settlement-services/ Los Angeles Times, Best Debt Relief Companies for 2026. https://www.latimes.com/specialsupplements/story/top-debt-relief-programs-comparison Accredited Debt Relief is a dba of Beyond Finance, LLC. https://www.accrediteddebtrelief.com/

Calculation note: Minimum payment scenario assumes 1% of balance plus accrued interest with a $25 floor and no new charges. Consolidation loan assumes 13% APR over 48 months, excluding origination fees. DMP assumes an 8% negotiated rate over 48 months plus a $40 enrollment fee and $30 - $70 monthly fee. Debt relief assumes creditors settle at 45% - 50% of balances plus a 15% - 25% success-based fee on enrolled debt. All figures are illustrative.

The information on this site is provided as a general resource and does not constitute legal, tax, or financial advice. Individual results may vary.

