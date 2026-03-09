Goody Reflects on Citrus Industry Evolution and Shares 2026 Forecast

Vince Mazzetti, Vice President of Goody, shares citrus market perspective, drawing on three generations of experience dating back to 1950

The New Year brings with it a fresh era for Blue Banner Company, as its recent launch of Goody builds an inspired wave of service and supply for the citrus industry. Reflecting on the boldest challenges facing the industry from consumption reduction of citrus as a whole for consumers, particularly grapefruit, the increased pressure from imports which are shrinking California’s window of sales and the lack of retail promotional support to drive more sales of citrus, Goody is taking action to counteract these issues.

By positioning the brand to participate as guest speakers at respected produce forums that cater to retail buyers and merchandisers, Goody hopes to drive collaborative opportunities between all parties to see create programs that increase the demand and consumption. Additionally, Goody is launching a consumer facing advertising campaign to increase exposure for citrus while offering advertising incentives and produce samples at club stores and retail grocery outlets.

Recognizing a need for personalized, human-centric support that has widely dwindled in the business-to-business space, Goody has taken a collaborative approach with clients, sharing market updates and insights that can fuel buying decisions through strategy. By equipping clients with on-trend industry data, Goody is helping buyers make informed decisions that support their individual needs.

As consumer consumption has shifted with a larger assortment of options available and popular produce items like grapes and mandarins being over supplied year-round, Goody is focused on providing quality without compromise in both product and service. Goody’s vision for 2026 is centered on helping create more demand from consumers for citrus products, while working with legislation to get government assistance to restrict imports around the prime USA produce seasons. With more than 75 years of experience, Goody is committed to helping the industry evolve into a new era, rich with opportunity for USA suppliers.

Drawing on a history rooted in Riverside County since 1901, when W.J. “Wiser” Mazzetti’s parents settled in the area after emigrating from Montemagno, Italy, Goody holds a unique position in its market reflection. With 125 years of family history across multiple generations in Riverside, spanning dramatic cultural, societal and governmental changes, the Mazzetti family earned their place as a cornerstone for citrus and entrepreneurship excellence. Wiser Mazzetti purchased the first citrus groves for the family-owned business in the early 1940s. Shortly thereafter in the late 1940s he became a partner with Krinard Packing company. Dedicated to blazing his own trail, Wiser Mazzetti bought out his partners in Krinard Packing company in 1950, emerging as Blue Banner Company.

“We’re proud to remain family owned and operated in Riverside where our family chose to settle after they emigrated from Italy at the turn of the 20th century. Looking ahead into 2026, I’m inspired to share our story of longevity fueled by expertise, as we develop our brand into a new era.” -Vince Mazzetti, vice president, Goody

Rooted in tradition since 1950, Goody launched in 2025 under the tenured leadership of Blue Banner Company. Seventy-five years and growing, Goody serves the produce market as a seasoned grower, packer and shipper of the highest quality citrus products. Dedicated to keeping the client at the core of every decision, Goody’s steadfast commitment to customer service has established the new gold standard for excellence. Proud to be family owned and operated, the fourth generation of the Mazzetti family is leading the brand into the future with their relentless commitment to infusing life’s simple moments with a dose of Goody. Learn More: Website