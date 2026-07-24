In the Age of AI, Human Teachers Matter More Than Ever

Why ICL Uses Technology to Support Teachers, Not Replace Them

A new wave of schools is betting big on artificial intelligence — literally. Some of these AI-driven academies charge tens of thousands of dollars a year for a promise that sounds futuristic: let an algorithm personalize a child’s education, and watch the human teacher recede into the background, present mostly to supervise a screen.

But other schools believe education should mirror the global workplace — hybrid in nature, leveraging AI as a tool, but with human engagement at the core. One particular example is ICL Academy, a virtual private school that uses technology to support teachers, not replace them.

Not because AI has nothing to offer education — it does, and ICL uses it thoughtfully. Rather, it’s because the premise underneath fully AI-driven schools misunderstands what education actually is. Learning is not simply the transfer of content from a source to a student. It’s a relationship. It’s a student who’s struggling in silence finally raising a hand because a teacher noticed something was off. It’s a mentor who remembers what a student said in September and brings it back up in March, because it mattered. AI can accelerate content. It cannot build trust. It cannot notice a student having a hard week. It cannot look a student in the eye and tell them they’re capable of more — and mean it.

That’s the job of a human teacher. At ICL Academy, it’s a job taken seriously.

What ICL Academic Quality Actually Looks Like

At ICL Academy, technology exists to give teachers more time and better tools for the part of the job that matters most: knowing their students. Concretely, that means:

Personalized academic support , including 1:1 office hours and weekly live classes taught in small groups — not pre-recorded lectures optimized by an algorithm.

, including 1:1 office hours and weekly live classes taught in small groups — not pre-recorded lectures optimized by an algorithm. Academics tailored to each student’s interests and athletic focus , so coursework connects to what a student actually cares about, rather than a generic path.

, so coursework connects to what a student actually cares about, rather than a generic path. A rigorous curriculum , including AP and honors coursework, built and taught by real teachers who know their subjects and know their students.

, including AP and honors coursework, built and taught by real teachers who know their subjects and know their students. A structure that builds independence , not dependence — a college-prep schedule of weekly live seminars paired with self-paced work that puts real ownership of time management and coursework onto the student, with teachers as guides rather than gatekeepers.

, not dependence — a college-prep schedule of weekly live seminars paired with self-paced work that puts real ownership of time management and coursework onto the student, with teachers as guides rather than gatekeepers. Certified teachers, some of whom are also award-winning university professors, bringing a level of academic expertise to the classroom that few schools — AI-driven or otherwise — can match.

This is by design. ICL did not build its model around what technology can do. It built its model around what students need, then uses technology to help deliver that experience better.

“Technology at ICL supports great teaching — it helps teachers personalize learning around each student’s passions, make lessons more engaging, and connect academics to real-world application,” said ICL Academy Founder Kirk Spahn. “The goal isn’t more screen time. It’s deeper conversations, stronger debates, better feedback, and more meaningful work with teachers and peers — the kind of learning that feels connected to the real world.”

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The Outcomes Speak for Themselves

None of this matters if it doesn’t produce results. It does.

ICL students matriculate to college at a 95% rate. Parents aren’t left guessing about their child’s progress; they receive weekly newsletters and have ongoing access to an academic dashboard, so the personalized attention ICL promises is visible, not just a marketing line.

ICL Academy is proudly accredited by the WASC Accrediting Commission, a credential that reflects both institutional rigor and the school’s commitment to student-athletes navigating recruitment.

ICL students have been awarded merit and athletic scholarships by many of the most prestigious universities in the country, and have been offered admission to schools including Harvard, Stanford, Yale, Dartmouth, Duke, UCLA, USC, Princeton, NYU, and The University of Pennsylvania.

College Prep Built on Depth, Not Just Breadth

Here’s something colleges have been telling schools for years, and something the AI-school model tends to miss entirely: admissions offices are less interested in well-rounded students. They’re looking for angular ones — students with passion, who use that passion to drive positive impact. A student who has gone deep — who has built something, led something, mastered something — stands out far more than a student with a tidy list of extracurriculars a page long.

That’s why ICL students develop a Leadership Capstone Project: a sustained, personal body of work that reflects real depth, initiative, and identity — the kind of story a college application can’t fake and an algorithm can’t generate.

And that story doesn’t start senior year. Families who choose private school are typically expecting the kind of curated, individualized guidance that a general platform simply can’t replicate. “ICL’s College Advisors begin working with students in 9th grade, well before the pressure of application season sets in,” said ICL Academy Head of School Avery McGlenn. “College planning at ICL isn’t a unit added to the curriculum — it’s a conversation that starts at the very beginning of a family’s journey with the school.”

That journey is tangible. Students begin building their ICL resume as early as their Mission Statement, and from there receive regular counseling, SAT/ACT prep classes, help building NCAA student recruiting profiles, full access to Scoir, and hands-on workshops that turn college planning from a source of anxiety into a guided, collaborative process.

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Preparing Students to Thrive, Not Just Get In

“ICL doesn’t just prepare students to get into the college of their dreams — it prepares them to thrive once they arrive, as fully engaged leaders in college and in life,” said ICL Academy COO Dayton Hansen.

Faculty meet with students and families throughout the year to build and adjust course schedules around evolving academic needs, and the counseling department works individually with each family to align a student’s education with their existing experiences, talents, and passions — a conversation about college goals that begins as early as 9th grade. ICL also guides families through the process of NCAA eligibility approval, building recruiting profiles that open doors in athletics as well as academics.

The Bottom Line

AI can assist learning. It can adapt content, surface resources, and remove some of the friction of the classroom. ICL uses it for exactly that. But it cannot build the trust a student needs to take a risk in front of their peers. It cannot instill the motivation that turns a difficult subject into a passion. It cannot hold a student accountable the way a teacher who genuinely knows them can. It cannot sharpen judgment through real dialogue, nurture curiosity through a question asked at just the right moment, or build resilience by walking alongside a student through failure.

That is why, in an age racing toward automation, ICL Academy is doubling down on people. The future of education isn’t about replacing teachers with technology — it’s about using technology, including AI, exactly where it belongs: in service of the great teachers, mentors, and advisors who know their students deeply and help them grow as whole people.

ICL Academy produces exceptional results for elite athletes, performers, and creators. But it also represents something bigger: a model for what online learning 2.0 can and should be. Not passive screen time. Not a one-size-fits-all digital curriculum. A blended, hybrid, human-centered educational experience built around ICL’s core belief: respect tradition, embrace tomorrow.

At ICL, respecting tradition means honoring what has always made education powerful — real teachers, meaningful relationships, high expectations, personal care, and the human connection that inspires students to do their best work. Embracing tomorrow means using modern tools, flexible learning models, and AI to make those relationships stronger, helping teachers better understand each student, personalize support, adapt pacing, and connect academic learning to what students care about most.

For ICL students, academics aren’t separate from their passions — they’re connected to them. Students are engaged by applying what they learn in English, history, science, math, business, leadership, and psychology to the worlds they live in every day: sport, performance, creativity, competition, discipline, and purpose.

ICL’s faculty understand the athlete mindset because many of them have lived it, coached it, studied it, or embraced it. They know what it means to balance pressure, travel, training, setbacks, goals, and ambition. They don’t ask students to choose between academic excellence and pursuing their dreams — they help students build both.

That is the ICL difference: high-caliber academics, extraordinary teachers, flexible pathways, and a community that understands ambitious young people.

