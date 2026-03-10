The Bargain Hunter: Judah Spinner Searches for Value in a Frothy Market

Like other value-investing stalwarts, BlackBird Financial has built its name by buying cheap, unloved stocks. Here’s how manager Judah Spinner is keeping an old-school philosophy alive in a frothy market dominated by a handful of AI giants.

It hardly seems possible that Judah Spinner is only 30. He has been picking stocks at BlackBird Financial, the estimable value-oriented hedge fund based in Toms River, New Jersey, for more than a decade. Spinner’s strategy centers on companies with steady cash flows, conservative balance sheets, and stock prices that appear disconnected from the value of the underlying business. Seizing such opportunities often demands a contrarian disposition, and he counts his willingness to stray from the herd among his core strengths. “You pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus,” Spinner said. “When we buy into a business, it is usually out of favor on Wall Street.” Conversely, he tends to steer clear of the names investors are most excited about.

While AI dominates the attention of the investing world, Spinner has remained largely on the sidelines. Rather than semiconductors and cloud providers, BlackBird’s holdings span industries such as building materials, offshore support vessels, and entertainment. His reasoning is straightforward: while rapid innovation tends to benefit consumers, it rarely rewards the investor.

BlackBird’s portfolio tends to be far more concentrated than most Wall Street investors would be comfortable with, at times allocating as much as 50% of the fund to a single position. Spinner maintains they are safer for it, a stance that runs counter to the credo of traditional wealth management. His logic is simple. Over the course of a career, investors can expect to encounter very few truly no-brainer opportunities, the rare situations where a successful outcome borders on inevitable. Yet because money managers are determined to diversify broadly, they often pour the bulk of their clients’ capital into more speculative positions in which they have far less insight. A manager of a broadly diversified portfolio is, by necessity, required to maintain lower standards than one running a concentrated book.

While concentration can invite greater volatility, Spinner considers it a worthwhile trade-off. In his view, the advantage of channeling capital exclusively into a firm’s highest-conviction ideas far outweighs the discomfort of short-term price swings. Where most Wall Street professionals equate price volatility with risk, he considers that framework deeply misguided. A stock’s price fluctuations, he argues, reveal little about the riskiness of the underlying investment. What matters is the business itself and the price paid for it. A stock that drifts along placidly can still devastate an investor if the company behind it is drowning in debt and losing ground to competitors, while a wonderful business purchased at a sensible price remains a sound holding, however turbulent the stock price may be.

That ability to hone in on the underlying fundamentals that truly drive results has served Spinner well. David Wexler, who heads BlackBird’s fixed income division and works in the office next to Spinner, has had a front-row seat to the process. “Judah will tear apart a business from every conceivable angle, the balance sheet, the competitive dynamics, the incentive structures, and then somehow distill all of it down to the one or two variables that actually determine the outcome,” Wexler says. “I’ve never seen anyone cut through the noise the way he does.”

Although BlackBird will typically make just a handful of new investments in a given year, the search for ideas is unceasing. Spinner spends nearly ten hours a day reading annual reports, regulatory filings, and trade publications to build familiarity with a wide range of companies. It is a process rooted in the conviction that opportunity favors the prepared mind. By assembling a broad mental catalog of businesses, he believes he is well-positioned to spot a compelling opportunity and act decisively when the moment arises.

Perhaps the most challenging element of this approach is the immense patience it requires. An investor may need to wait years without making a single new commitment, a feat of discipline that few possess. This level of restraint demands a particular temperament, one that Spinner considers just as vital to investment success as analytical skill.

It is precisely that demand on temperament that helps explain why so few investors embrace this discipline, even as the evidence speaks emphatically to its effectiveness. More often than not, the best money managers are “value investors,” intellectual descendants of some of the most famed financial experts from modern history.