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Business Partnerships

He revolutionized telehealth by age 30. Now he’s doing it with AI.

Cerebral's CEO, Kyle Robertson
Revolution Venture Studios 2026 Kickoff Event
(Heidi Gutman/Heidi Gutman)
By Revolution Venture Studios
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Before he turned 30, Kyle Robertson had already touched the kind of soaring heights most entrepreneurs only imagine.

After finishing business school in 2018, Robertson relocated to San Francisco to act on an idea he’d been developing: a virtual, all-in-one mental healthcare service designed to dismantle the obstacles standing between people and quality care. He launched Cerebral in early 2020, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic was officially declared. Overnight, virtual healthcare shifted from a convenience to a dire necessity, and Cerebral’s platform became a lifeline for millions of Americans receiving mental health treatment.

After three years as Cerebral’s CEO, Kyle Robertson exited the company and launched the telemedicine platform Zealthy in early 2023. Built around direct-to-consumer care, Zealthy gives users easier access to personal health and wellness treatments under the virtual care of a clinician.

Having built two telehealth powerhouses, Robertson began considering how to put all the experience and insight he’d accumulated to use. The memories of his own days as a struggling young founder in San Francisco haven’t faded – crammed into a one-bedroom apartment with two roommates, going without sleep and meals as he chased a far-fetched dream.

That impulse became Revolution Venture Studios (RVS), Robertson’s venture studio where he mentors other founders and helps them turn ideas into unicorn companies.

The RVS mission statement is simple: “We build companies that change the world for the better.” More concretely, the studio sets out to build startups with purpose and pace, carrying businesses from raw ideas in the minds of young, ambitious entrepreneurs to unicorn companies making a real mark on their industries.

Robertson works to model the right behavior for his portfolio co-founders: Take smart risks, give the work everything you have and be capable of doing every job in the company.

RVS holds a lineup of portfolio companies across areas as diverse as healthtech, personal health/wellness and AI. Among the standout startups born from the studio are Amara, a medspa roll-up venture; CareBeam, an AI-powered healthcare note-taking tool; and the newly launched AdAI, an AI ad agency that remakes digital advertisements in seconds.

Even as Robertson keeps driving his own business forward at full tilt, he now sets aside part of his time and energy to help early-stage founders navigate the very struggle he recalls so vividly.

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