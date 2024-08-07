UVDI Secures ECAT Approval from U.S. Defense Logistics Agency for Ultraviolet Disinfection Technology

Valencia-based UtraViolet Devices Inc. (UVDI), a developer of advanced ultraviolet disinfection technology, announced that it has received Electronic Catalog (ECAT) government contract approval from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency.

The designation (ECAT #SPE2D1-23-D0007) enables UVDI to provide its suite of advanced UV surface and air disinfection technology products, including the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer with Smart Connect, UVDI-GO and V-PURE to disinfect the spaces and surfaces that our veterans and military service members encounter when receiving care at all U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities.

UVDI’s UV-C whole-room surface disinfection technology, UVDI-360, has been proven in independent clinical and laboratory studies to achieve 99.99% inactivation of 35 microorganisms within an eight-foot radius in five minutes. This disinfecting capability combines with UVDI’s proprietary automated connectivity to provide real-time reporting and exceptional durability at significant savings for the hospital. The UVDI-GO takes this surface disinfection know-how and makes it portable while the V-PURE utilizes UV-C for air disinfection coupled with HEPA filtration.

“Obtaining the ECAT designation opens up a world of new possibilities for UVDI as we expand upon our mission to serve the healthcare community,” said Peter Veloz, UVDI’s CEO. “We’re proud to support our service members and their families with our UV room disinfection technology. It’s personal for us as well as we have several team members at UVDI who are veterans. We’re grateful for the opportunity to make this technology more readily available.”

ECAT was developed to streamline the Defense Logistics Agency’s business practices and expand its range of procurement options. ECAT also allows deploying units to rapidly acquire the full spectrum of products necessary to satisfy requirements from a multitude of commercial sources.