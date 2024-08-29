Port of Los Angeles Has Record-Setting Month as Cargo Soars 37%

Early Wave of Holiday Imports Helps Fuel Busiest Month Since Pandemic

The Port of Los Angeles handled a record-breaking 939,600 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in July, a 37% increase over the previous year. It was the best July in the Port’s 116-year history and the busiest month in more than two years.

Seven months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles is 18% ahead of its 2023 pace.

“We’ve seen an influx of year-end holiday goods coming across our docks a bit earlier than usual to avoid any risk of delay later in the year,” Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka said at a media briefing. “These goods – think toys, electronics and clothing – are arriving at the same time as more typical back-to-school, fall fashion and Halloween merchandise. An early peak season has helped to boost volumes here in Los Angeles.”

“I’m grateful to our dedicated dockworkers, terminal operators, truck drivers and all other stakeholders who work tirelessly every day to move all this cargo with remarkable speed and efficiency,” Seroka added.

Paul Bingham, an S&P Global Intelligence economist and data analyst, joined the Port’s media briefing. Bingham discussed a variety of issues impacting the supply chain, including East Coast dockworker negotiations, Red Sea cargo diversions and the possibility of additional tariffs.

July 2024 loaded imports landed at 501,281 TEUs, a 38% spike compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 114,889 TEUs, an increase of 4% compared to last year. It was the 14th consecutive month of year-over-year export gains in Los Angeles.

The Port processed 323,431 empty containers, a 54% jump compared to 2023.

Overall, the Port has moved 5,671,091 TEUs in the first seven months of 2024, an 18% increase over the 2023 mark.