Partner & Co-Chair of White Collar Defense and Investigations Group

Covington & Burling LLP

Aaron Lewis is the partner and co-chair of the White Collar Defense and Investigations Group at Covington and Burling LLP. He handles sensitive internal investigations and corporate enforcement defense for boards across advanced technology, automotive and aerospace sectors. Leveraging this record of success, Lewis served as counsel to Attorney General Eric Holder and an assistant United States attorney. This expertise extends to regulatory defense including orchestrating a favorable April 2025 False Claims Act civil settlement for military supplier DRI Relays. He sustains this momentum by securing a definitive Department of Justice enforcement declination for a global aerospace manufacturer in September 2025. This leadership trajectory supports community diversity initiatives through his multi-year tenure as a fellow for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and chair for Carlthorp School.