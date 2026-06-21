Co-Founder & CEO

Airwai, Inc.

Serving as founder and CEO of Airwai Inc., Amir Emadi leads a California-based deep-tech company pioneering artificial intelligence, robotics and predictive analytics to secure and modernize critical infrastructure and defense. Previously an entrepreneur-in-residence at the California Institute of Technology, he specializes in advancing autonomous platforms for high-stakes environments. Emadi earlier co-founded Soaring, developing a drone system utilized by the U.S. Army for autonomous resupply missions.

At Airwai, he authored the foundational provisional patent for autonomous airfield vehicles and secured a beta Memorandum of Understanding with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He also launched the company’s first commercial pilot at San Bernardino International Airport. Beyond his startup ventures, Emadi has advised government officials on technology security and recently led Airwai’s seed funding to expand its cross-disciplinary engineering team.

