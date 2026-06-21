Co-CEO

Doodle Labs

Amol Parikh is the co-CEO at Doodle Labs where he directs global go-to-market strategies and tactical customer engineering partnerships to deploy resilient wireless communications across the autonomous systems sector. This expertise extends to specialized electronic warfare mitigation, ensuring critical command-and-control links maintain operational integrity against adversarial jamming, signal interference and spectrum congestion. Leveraging this record of success, Parikh pioneered a comprehensive “design-in” engineering support framework that embeds tailored mesh networking hardware directly into original equipment manufacturing pipelines to accelerate critical vehicle deployment phases. He sustains this momentum by driving cross-functional alignments with unmanned hardware manufacturers and military defense integrators to minimize frontline communication risks. This leadership trajectory supports real-world scalability across severe tactical size, weight and power system constraints.