President & CEO

Celeris Systems

Developing the widely deployed iRIS software for Department of Defense requirements management, Angel Martinez is the president and CEO at Celeris Systems. He directed the technical evolution of the proprietary enterprise platform to streamline high-stakes testing operations across critical federal aerospace programs. This expertise extends to next-generation product engineering after integrating advanced artificial intelligence components to automate complex mission verification protocols. Leveraging this record of success, Martinez debuted these predictive algorithmic capabilities during real-time hardware demonstrations at the landmark Space Symposium exhibition in Colorado. He sustains this momentum by driving software-defined modernization across national security systems to eliminate operational compliance liabilities for critical defense networks. He solidified his enterprise’s defense footprint by successfully deploying optimized software solutions across a distinguished 25-year industry career and a 10-year tenure leading the corporation.