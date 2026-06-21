Co-CEO

Doodle Labs

Co-CEO at Doodle Labs Ashish Parikh aligns global product engineering, cross-functional manufacturing readiness and supply chain resilience to deliver production-scale wireless communications infrastructure. He orchestrates the integration of advanced hardware and software roadmaps to fulfill the high-consequence deployment needs of tactical defense, robotics and industrial unmanned vehicle operations. This expertise extends to large-scale operational logistics and corporate strategy following Parikh’s highly specialized technical execution tenures at Google, McKinsey and Company and multiple early-stage technology startups. This leadership trajectory supports repeatable production implementation across all defense channels, culminating in him managing seven years of consecutive group execution to deploy tactical mesh rider radios for group 1 to 3 unmanned aerial systems and multi-mission surface vessels.

