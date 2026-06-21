CTO & Co-Founder

Sift

Engineering the real-time telemetry software framework for the global Starlink satellite constellation, Austin Spiegel is the CTO and co-founder at Sift. He architectures the software intelligence layer to transform complex physical machine data into immediate actionable insights for advanced aerospace, defense and industrial manufacturing applications. This expertise extends to high-throughput data capture architectures developed during his five-year technical tenure at SpaceX optimizing reusable launch vehicle test plans. Leveraging this record of success, Spiegel transitioned from managing core engineering infrastructure at Riot Games to commanding Sift’s long-term technical product strategy and go-to-market roadmaps. This leadership trajectory supports rapid multi-industry deployment, culminating in a $42-million Series B funding round that accelerated total corporate venture capitalization to $67 million.

