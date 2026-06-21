CEO & Co-Founder

Critical Loop

Deploying 50 megawatt-hours of flexible energy capacity across industrial infrastructure corridors, Bala Ramamurthy is the CEO and co-founder at Critical Loop. He engineered a proprietary hardware and software telemetry stack to accelerate heavy-load grid interconnections from a multi-year utility timeline down to mere weeks. This expertise extends to elite human spaceflight engineering following Ramamurthy’s tenure at SpaceX as the launch chief engineer for the historic Crew Demo-1 and Crew Demo-2 missions. Leveraging this record of success, he exercised technical go or no-go authority for 23 launches and led the human-rating of the Falcon 9 rocket platform. This leadership trajectory supports statewide energy resilience, culminating in him finalizing a $26-million Series A funding round to scale total corporate capitalization to $49 million.