Founder & CEO

Reflect Orbital

Transporting orbital sunlight to ground-based energy environments, Ben Nowack is the founder and CEO at Reflect Orbital. He established the deep-tech solar infrastructure firm following a technical tenure at Zipline where he served as the responsible engineer for the P1 launcher system. This expertise extends to high-velocity manufacturing optimization, having collapsed multi-week drone launch components into sub-hour outsourceable assembly routines. Leveraging this record of success, Nowack previously directed spacecraft validation frameworks at SpaceX by engineering multiple critical propulsion testing systems for the Crew Dragon platform. He sustains this momentum by integrating ruggedized electronics into oil and gas drill strings before developing anisotropic energy-absorbing metamaterials as a senior hardware engineer. This leadership trajectory supports widespread aerospace and industrial manufacturing innovation across distributed commercial hardware sectors.