Co-Founder & CEO

Applied Minds

Generating more than 1,000 global patents, Bran Ferren is the co-founder and CEO at Applied Minds. He directs the Burbank-based advanced research and development firm to deliver mission-critical systems spanning tactical communication, autonomous vehicles and multi-domain decision platforms for partners including DARPA, Boeing and Lockheed Martin. This expertise extends to high-consequence defense aviation engineering, notably spearheading the successful redesign of the U.S. Air Force’s KC-46 Pegasus tanker Remote Vision System to resolve critical visibility liabilities.

Ferren sustains this momentum by advising senior military leadership across the Army Science Board and the Defense Science Board. This leadership trajectory supports international tactical defense infrastructure modernization, culminating in his designing more than 150 advanced command facilities globally including the U.S. European Command center.