CEO & Co-Founder

Nominal

Logging 484 days underwater as a nuclear-qualified submarine officer, Cameron McCord is the CEO and co-founder at Nominal. He commands the platform’s capability to activate real-time test data infrastructure for high-consequence hardware engineering. McCord previously directed software development for counter-UAS systems at Anduril Industries before managing national security technology portfolios at Lux Capital. This expertise extends to federal defense procurement cycles following his tenure as a congressional liaison for the House Armed Services Committee. Leveraging this record of success, he scaled the startup to secure a multi-year sole-source contract with the Air Force Test Center. McCord sustains this momentum by driving nonpartisan foreign policy discourse as a term member for the Council on Foreign Relations. He finalized corporate hyper-growth by closing an $80-million financing round led by Founders Fund to achieve a $1-billion valuation.