VP of Marketing

Doodle Labs

Vice President of Marketing at Doodle Labs Chike Farrell leads global marketing strategy to define resilient communications architectures across the aerospace and defense sectors. He transitioned complex wireless engineering concepts into actionable operational frameworks by formalizing the industry standard for link assurance in contested electronic warfare environments. This expertise extends to tactical go-to-market execution for the proprietary Mesh Rider Radio platform including the deployment of the Mesh Rider Nano2 and the OEM C-Band Radio.

Leveraging this record of success, Farrell accelerated technology integration for major original equipment manufacturers and defense agencies requiring scalable interoperability for multi-domain autonomous systems. This leadership trajectory supports widespread market adoption across defense portfolios, successfully launching a new four-watt bi-directional amplifier engineered to support extended range and resilience for unmanned systems across one full year of market deployment.