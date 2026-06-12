CEO & Founder

Mayman Aerospace

Securing two FAA Special Airworthiness Certificates for turbine vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, David Mayman is the CEO and founder at Mayman Aerospace. He commands an advanced aviation framework engineered to deliver autonomous heavy-lift platforms for high-consequence contested military logistics. Mayman previously scaled the enterprise True Local before piloting the world’s first turbine-powered jetpack around the Statue of Liberty. This expertise extends to cross-border defense commercialization following a major $120-million letter of intent with Savback Helicopters to deliver 300 flagship P100 dual-use platforms. Leveraging this record of success, Mayman captured prominent early stage backing from Draper Associates, Y Combinator and federal defense agencies to execute over 120 successful tactical test flights. This leadership trajectory supports an aggressive 60% organizational headcount expansion to validate full tactical capabilities across a 19-year industrial career.