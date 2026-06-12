CEO & Co-Founder

Machina

As co-founder and CEO of Machina, Edward Mehr is redefining how complex metal structures are designed and produced for defense, aerospace and advanced mobility customers. He leverages over two decades of experience in robotics, AI and production-scale systems to rethink factory design. Prior to launching the Los Angeles-based company in 2019, Mehr was a software engineer at SpaceX and a program manager at Relativity Space, where he co-invented a core additive manufacturing patent. At Machina, he pioneered the RoboCraftsman platform, utilizing AI-driven robotic systems to compress manufacturing timelines from months to days. Recently, Mehr guided Machina through significant growth, closing a $124-million Series C funding round in February 2026, announcing a 200,000-square-foot intelligent factory and securing key contracts with the U.S. Air Force.