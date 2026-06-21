CEO & Founder

Volund Manufacturing

CEO and Founder of Volund Manufacturing Eric Hostetler industrializes aerospace propulsion infrastructure by manufacturing scalable, low-cost jet engines engineered for modern military drones and expendable weapons systems. He drives a vertical integration model that standardizes turbine components to transition traditional bespoke aerospace production into high-volume commercial manufacturing lines. This expertise extends to regional industrial advocacy, demonstrated by hosting targeted factory walkthroughs and technical demonstrations at his specialized Huntington Beach production facility. Leveraging this record of success, Hostetler captured nationwide defense ecosystem validation by delivering an elite keynote address at the Hudson Institute detailing critical manufacturing gaps. This leadership trajectory supports rapid manufacturing deployment, culminating in his securing institutional venture capital backing to directly combat a projected national deficit of 7,000 tactical turbojet units by the end of 2026.