President & COO

Impulse Space

Eric Romo is the president and COO at Impulse Space where he directs dual-use orbital mobility scaling operations. He anchors the commercial aerospace enterprise in technical execution capabilities gained as an early propulsion engineer at SpaceX before directing high-growth platforms at Facebook Reality Labs. This expertise extends to large-scale capitalization strategies, having spearheaded the firm’s $300-million Series C funding round in June 2025 to mark the industry’s largest capital injection of the quarter. Leveraging this record of success, Romo accelerated institutional business development pipelines to secure more than 30 signed contracts across civil and military defense sectors. He sustains this momentum by expanding strategic tactical execution partnerships with prime aerospace entities including NASA, Anduril and SES. This leadership trajectory supports rapid organizational development that successfully doubled total corporate headcount.