Chief Technology Officer

Leach International Corporation

Chief Technology Officer at Leach International Corporation Farshid Tofigh leads the development of advanced airborne power distribution networks and solid-state switching equipment. He spearheaded the design of the industry’s first airborne solid-state power distribution hardware, engineering the Electronic Circuit Breaker Unit that became the technical foundation for modern tactical aviation power systems. This expertise extends to large-scale intellectual property generation, having personally secured 20 core engineering patents across specialized electrical components. Leveraging this record of success, Tofigh accelerated long-term product lifecycles to deploy resilient power routing infrastructure for critical defense platforms including the C-130J aircraft. He sustains this momentum by driving specialized hardware compliance standards as an active member of the Society of Automotive Engineers. He solidified his premier aerospace technology standing by successfully executing a continuous 46-year engineering career with the corporation.

