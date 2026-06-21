President

Swift Engineering

President of Swift Engineering Hamed Khalkhali directs the research and development of advanced pseudo-satellite platforms engineered to operate autonomously at altitudes of 65,000 feet. He commands a distinguished 30-year engineering tenure across prominent automotive, defense and aerospace corporations. This expertise extends to global program management from his prior role as the vice president of global engineering at AeroVironment where he supervised high-consequence drone development. Leveraging this record of success, Khalkhali expanded his defense industry leadership by serving concurrently as a board member and executive president for the marine intelligence firm HyperKelp. He sustains this momentum by driving local aerospace engineering workforce development, maintaining an active 20-year career as an adjunct engineering professor at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.