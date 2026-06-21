Co-Founder & CEO

Apex

Named a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Ian Cinnamon is the co-founder and CEO at Apex. He directs the high-rate manufacturing of standardized satellite buses designed to scale spacecraft production across global communications, Earth observation and national security sectors. This expertise extends to deep-tech enterprise scaling from his tenure founding Synapse Technology Corporation, an artificial intelligence security platform backed by Founders Fund and subsequently acquired by Palantir Technologies.

Leveraging this record of success, Cinnamon accelerated the firm’s industrial footprint by engineering a 100,000-square-foot aerospace production facility in Los Angeles that expanded operational capacity by 50%. He sustained this momentum by directing a capital-intensive development roadmap that finalized a $95-million Series B and a $200-million Series D financing round to fund America’s first commercially-led space-based interceptor demonstration mission.