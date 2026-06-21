Senior Vice President

CBRE

Leasing or selling more than 3.4 million square feet of specialized aerospace facilities, John Lane is a senior vice president at CBRE. He directs complex transaction negotiations and long-term asset strategies for advanced technology companies expanding across the Southern California industrial corridor. This expertise extends to high-impact facility acquisitions including delivering a 200,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing headquarters for Varda Space Industries and a 100,000-square-foot expansion for CHAOS Industries. Leveraging this record of success, Lane manages a global real estate portfolio exceeding 30 million square feet for a prominent hard-tech manufacturer listed on the NYSE. This leadership trajectory supports regional infrastructure development across 20 defense firms, culminating in him capturing $775 million in total transaction value.