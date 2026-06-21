CEO & Co-Founder

AnySignal

Co-Founder and CEO of AnySignal John Malsbury engineers tactical communications and advanced software-defined radio sensing systems for global defense infrastructure. He directed mission-critical digital signal processing and field-programmable gate array software deployments across a decade-long career at SpaceX supporting the Falcon, Dragon, Starship and Starlink platforms. This expertise extends to maritime surveillance architectures and naval anti-submarine warfare intelligence programs executed directly for premier Department of Defense contractors alongside early engineering tenures at Ettus Research and Spire. Leveraging this record of success, Malsbury scaled the aerospace startup to deliver resilient radio frequency platforms engineered to operate at extreme mission speeds within contested electronic warfare environments. He sustains this momentum by optimizing multi-domain signal processing networks that bridge commercial space exploration with critical national defense operations.