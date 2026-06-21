CEO & Co-Founder

Senra Systems

As the co-founder and CEO of Senra Systems, Jordan Black is transforming aerospace wire harness production through advanced automation and proprietary software. A mechanical engineer by training, he began his career at SpaceX, developing production processes for Dragon, Falcon and spacesuit systems before managing SpaceX Avionics teams. Recognizing the industry’s outdated manufacturing methods, Black co-founded Senra in 2023.

Under his leadership, the Redondo Beach-based company has rapidly scaled, helping aerospace and defense clients reduce production timelines from months to weeks. In 2025, Black led Senra through a $25 million Series A financing round backed by major investors to accelerate domestic manufacturing capabilities. Today, he is a leading voice in revitalizing American manufacturing and strengthening critical U.S. supply chains.