Co-Founder & CEO

Antares

Co-Founder and CEO at Antares Jordan Bramble leads the development of compact nuclear fission microreactors engineered for high-consequence defense and space applications. He previously directed strategic advanced energy portfolios within the White House Office of Management and Budget after driving aerospace engineering programs at Northrop Grumman.

Leveraging this record of success, Bramble transitioned the enterprise into the final regulatory phase before official federal reactor authorization by securing Department of Energy approval for the Documented Safety Analysis. This expertise extends to large-scale industrial capitalization and infrastructure scaling including the construction of a 322,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Torrance, California, capable of producing 10 to 12 reactors per year. This leadership trajectory supports commercial and defense integration across the aerospace sector, cementing a definitive $96-million Series B funding round in December 2025.