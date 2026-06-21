Founder & CEO

Gambit

Josh Giegel is the founder and CEO at Gambit. He launched the defense technology enterprise to redefine multi-domain human-machine teaming through autonomous system orchestration across communications- and GPS-denied operational theaters. This expertise extends to large-scale infrastructure capitalization from his prior tenure co-founding Virgin Hyperloop where he directed a global 300-employee workforce and secured $500 million in institutional funding. Leveraging this record of success, Giegel engineered DevLoop, the world’s first full-scale hyperloop system, while the company generated more than 200 proprietary technology patents. He sustains this momentum by delivering targeted technical advisory and growth mentorship to early-stage deep-tech entrepreneurs through Discipulus Ventures. This leadership trajectory supports tactical defense interoperability, securing elite commercial partnerships with AWS, L3Harris Technologies and RTX to finalize competitive prime contracts with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Special Operations Command.