Co-Founder & CEO

First Resonance

Karan Talati is the co-founder and CEO at First Resonance. He establishes modern, cloud-enabled manufacturing execution software infrastructure designed to optimize complex factory operations for elite aerospace, defense and robotic systems teams. This expertise extends to high-velocity industrial scaling from Talati’s foundational engineering tenure as employee number 2,000 at SpaceX where he navigated production stabilization during a massive workforce expansion from 2,000 to over 6,000 personnel. Leveraging this record of success, he orchestrated proprietary factory tracking frameworks to eliminate rigid, legacy enterprise resource planning constraints across capital-intensive hardware environments. This leadership trajectory supports deep-tech digital transformation across modern production ecosystems, culminating in First Resonance orchestrating critical tactical assembly workflows throughout a definitive 15-year aerospace engineering and corporate executive career.

