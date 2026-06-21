Co-Founder & CEO

Sift

Co-Founder and CEO at Sift Karthik Gollapudi leads the optimization of physical world hardware data infrastructure via a unified real-time telemetry platform. He engineered the software intelligence layer to streamline complex machine validation and telemetry processing for advanced aerospace, defense and industrial manufacturing operations. This expertise extends to mission-critical spaceflight operations following his tenure at SpaceX where he directed the Dragon simulation team and served as the responsible engineer for the CRS-24 and CRS-25 International Space Station missions. Leveraging this record of success, Gollapudi scaled the platform to operate as the system of record for deep-tech entities including Astranis, K2 Space and Parallel Systems. He sustains this momentum by spearheading aggressive organizational growth that nearly doubled company headcount while securing senior leadership talent from Applied Intuition, Meta and Anduril.