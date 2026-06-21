Co-Founder & CEO

Ampaire Inc.

Co-Founder and CEO of Ampaire Inc. Kevin Noertker engineers practical hybrid-electric propulsion systems designed to minimize fuel consumption across commercial and defense aviation fleets. He established the aerospace firm’s market primacy following a technical tenure at Northrop Grumman directing advanced military aircraft research and development programs. This expertise extends to large-scale operational validation, having directed hybrid-electric test flights that accumulated over 35,000 operational miles globally while proving verified fuel savings exceeding 50%. Leveraging this record of success, Noertker negotiated high-profile commercial deployment integrations with major international aviation stakeholders including Alaska Airlines and International Airlines Group. He sustains this momentum by driving regional economic innovation as an appointed commissioner for economic development for the City of Long Beach.

