CEO & Co-Founder

Epsilon3

Powering 20% of orbital space launches in 2024, Laura Crabtree is the CEO and co-founder at Epsilon3. She anchors the enterprise in deep operational expertise gained during a decade-long tenure at SpaceX where she directed mission control operations for the historic 2012 Dragon International Space Station berthing and coached Demo-2 astronauts. This expertise extends to large-scale sovereign cloud security infrastructure after transitioning the software platform to secure a coveted FedRAMP High Authorization.

Leveraging this record of success, Crabtree scaled the venture-backed startup to capture institutional deployments across 100 aerospace and defense organizations including NASA and the U.S. Space Force while securing $18.9 million in capital funding from investors including Lux Capital, Y Combinator, MaC Venture Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Village Global. She sustains this momentum by mentoring the next generation of women in aviation through the Brooke Owens Fellowship.