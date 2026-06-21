CEO & Founder

Mandala Space Ventures

Dr. Leon Alkalai is the CEO and founder at Mandala Space Ventures. He established the deep-tech incubator, venture fund and accelerator following a 32-year tenure at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory where he served as capture lead for the GRAIL lunar mission and received the NASA Distinguished Individual Achievement Medal in both 2011 and 2019.

This expertise extends to early-stage venture scaling through the Explorer-1 Venture Fund, which has injected capital into high-growth aerospace entities including Anduril Industries, Stoke Space and Varda Space Industries. Alkalai sustains this momentum by driving commercial incubation as the chairman of Sophia Space Inc, an orbital data center developer powered by space-based solar arrays. This leadership trajectory supports ongoing institutional expansion including targeted accelerator operations managed directly for the Canadian Space Agency and the UK Space Agency.

