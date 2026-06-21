CEO & Founder

AstraQua Inc.

Loay Elbasyouni is the CEO and founder at AstraQua Inc. He launched the California-based deep-tech startup to develop agentic Physical AI that enables autonomous multi-agent drone and satellite coordination without relying on cloud or GPS networks. This expertise extends to interplanetary propulsion systems from his tenure leading the electrical architecture for NASA’s Mars Ingenuity Helicopter which achieved the first powered flight on another planet.

Leveraging this record of success, Elbasyouni directed advanced engine avionics at Blue Origin for all rocket engines, including the BE-3U, BE-4, and BE-7 and the Blue Moon lunar lander supporting the Artemis 5 mission. He sustains this momentum by volunteering on the advisory board for Transformative Leadership at the University of California, Riverside and funding dedicated STEM scholarships for underrepresented students.