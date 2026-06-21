CEO & President

Divergent Technologies, Inc.

Serving as co-founder, president and CEO, Lukas Czinger leads Divergent Technologies Inc., an advanced manufacturing technology company based in Torrance. Divergent pioneered an end-to-end digital industrial manufacturing system combining AI-enabled design software, additive manufacturing and intelligent robotic assembly for the aerospace, defense and automotive sectors.

In 2025, under Lukas’ leadership, Divergent raised $290 million in Series E funding at a $2.3-billion valuation, led by Rochefort Asset Management, to scale production capacity. He also helped Divergent secure 18 multiyear contracts with aerospace and defense partners including Lockheed Martin, RTX, General Atomics, Triumph Group, Palantir and Saab, and was selected for the U.S. Air Force’s $46-billion EWAAC program.

